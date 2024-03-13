FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

13 March 2024

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP", or "the Company"):

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

LAP today announces that Howard Goldring, one of its Non-Executive Directors, has resigned and will leave the company on 30th June 2024.

John Heller, Chairman and CEO commented: "Howard joined the company in July 1992 and has provided invaluable advice and guidance to the Board over the past 30 years, having over 40 years' experience of the real estate market. We are grateful to him for all of his wise counsel and wish him all the best going forward."

LAP has no plans to replace Howard on the Board currently.

