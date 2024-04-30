London & Associated Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property investment company, which is engaged in the investment, management and development of industrial and retail property through direct investment and joint ventures. The Company also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners across a range of property sectors that includes Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland. The Companyâs Manor Portfolio comprises nine industrial units let to eight tenants in the heart of the commercial area of Runcorn, Cheshire. The Companyâs projects include Project Agora in North-West England, Project Sapphire in England & Wales, and Project Range in West London. The Company also holds a substantial investment in Bisichi PLC, which operates coal mines in South Africa and owns United Kingdom property investments.

Sector Coal