Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Finance and Investment Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFI   GB0002994001

LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(LFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-01 am EDT
34.50 GBX    0.00%
11:01aLondon Finance & Investment Group Plc - Amendment of Notice of AGM
PR
10/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/10London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice of AGM
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Amendment of Notice of AGM

11/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 201151)

1 November 2022

Notification regarding the amendment to the Last Date to Trade and Record Date for the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”)

Lonfin shareholders (“Shareholders”) are referred to the announcement published on 10 October 2022 wherein the salient dates for the AGM were provided. 

Shareholders are now advised that in terms of Regulation 41 of the the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, for the purposes of determining which persons are entitled to attend or vote at a meeting, and how many votes such persons may cast, the participating issuer may specify in the notice of the meeting a time, not more than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting. 

Accordingly, the Record Date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM has now been moved to Tuesday, 8 November 2022 and, for South African shareholders, the Last Date to Trade has been moved to Thursday, 3 November 2022.  All other dates remain the same.

The salient dates for the AGM, for South African shareholders, are set out below:

2022
Please take note of the following important dates
Record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to receive Notice of the Annual General Meeting (‘the notice record date’) Friday, 23 September
Annual Report posting date and published on SENS Friday, 7  October
The last date to trade in order to be eligible to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting Thursday, 3 November
Record date for the purpose of determining which shareholders of the Company are entitled to participate in and vote at the Annual General Meeting (‘the voting record date’) Tuesday 08 November
Last day for lodging forms of proxy by 12:30 (UK time) 14.30 p.m. (SA time) Tuesday, 8 November
Date of the Annual General Meeting at 12:30 (UK time) 14.30 p.m. (SA time) Thursday, 10 November 
Result of Annual General Meeting published on SENS Thursday, 10 November 

For further information, please contact:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060
David Marshall/Edward Beale

United Kingdom

1 November 2022

JSE Sponsor to London Finance

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
11:01aLondon Finance & Investment Group Plc - Amendment of Notice of AGM
PR
10/24UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
10/10London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Report and Notice o..
PR
09/30London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Final Results
PR
09/30The London Finance & Investment Group Recommends Final Dividend Payable on 21 December ..
CI
09/30London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
04/06London Finance & Investment Group Trims Stake in Finsbury Food Group
MT
04/06London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Disposal of Shares in Finsbury Food Group Plc
PR
03/10LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC : Ex-divide..
FA
02/18London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Half-year Report
PR
More news