PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITES DEALING ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces that it received notification on 1 July 2024 that Mr Warwick Marshall has purchased 163,552 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company. Following the purchase Mr Marshall holds a direct beneficial interest in 288,552 shares representing 0.92% of the issued share capital.

This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR'). In accordance with MAR, the relevant Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') notifications are set out in below.

This announcement is also made in compliance paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

1 July 2024

Enquiries to:

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

020 3709 8741

JSE Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited