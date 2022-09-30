London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Final Results 09/30/2022 | 10:31am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC Final Results 30 September 2022 LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC (“Lonfin”, “the Company” or “the Group”) Final Results for the year ended 30 June 2022 and Final Dividend Declaration London Finance & Investment Group PLC. (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF), the investment company whose assets primarily consist of Strategic Investments and a General Portfolio, today announces its audited Final Results for the year ended 30 June 2022 and the Board’s Final Dividend Declaration. Strategy, Business Model and Investment Policy Lonfin is an investment company whose objective is to generate growth in shareholder value in real terms over the medium to long term whilst maintaining a progressive dividend policy. The Group’s investment policy is to invest in a range of ‘Strategic’, ‘General Portfolio’ and from time to time ‘Other Investments’. General Portfolio Investments comprise liquid stock market investments, both in equity instruments and bonds, and, at the Board’s discretion, ‘Other Investments’ are typically property and other physical assets. Strategic Investments are significant investments in smaller UK quoted companies. These are balanced by the General Portfolio, which consists of a broad range of investments in major USA, UK and other European companies which provides a diversified exposure to international equity markets. Further information on the Group’s Investment Policy can be found in the Directors’ Report set out in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report which will be published shortly. The Group’s net assets per share for 2022 have decreased from the previous year to 54.8p and decreased 16.2% over the last five years. Shareholders’ total dividends for 2022 remains the same at 1.15p. Information on the Group’s performance against the Board’s key performance indicators (KPIs) is included in the Strategic Report set out in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report. Results * Net assets have decreased to 54.8p per share (2021 – 60.5p per share) * The sale of 4,200,000 shares in Finsbury Food Group Plc for £3,445,000 has led to decrease in value of the Strategic Investments, from £8,202,000 to £3,957,000. * The value of the General Portfolio has increased, including investment purchases and sales, over the year, by 16.3% from £12,081,000 to £14,055,000 * The fair value of the General Portfolio investments over the period has decreased by £508,000. * No significant increase in Group operating costs * A final dividend of 0.60p per share is recommended, making a total of 1.15p per share for the year (2021 – 1.15p) The Company and its subsidiaries (“Group”) recorded an operating profit for the year, before interest, tax and changes to the fair value adjustments of investments of £180,000, compared to operating profit for the previous year, before tax and changes to the fair value adjustments of investments, of £225,000. The significant decrease in fair value of Strategic Investments that occurred during the year has led to Total Comprehensive loss for the year of £1,439,000 compared to Total Comprehensive income of £3,241,000 for the previous year. Basic and headline losses per share are (1.4)p (2021- profit of 4.8p). Strategic Investments The value of the Strategic Investments has decreased by £4,245,000 due to the disposal of Finsbury Food Group Plc shares during the year and the market movements in the share prices. Western Selection PLC (“Western”) The Group holds 7,860,515 ordinary shares, being 43.8% of the issued share capital of Western. On 28 September 2022, Western announced unaudited preliminary results showing a loss after tax of £438,000 for the year to 30 June 2022 (2021 loss – £109,000). Losses per share are 2.4p (2021 - losses of 0.62p). Western’s Board has not recommended payment of an interim or a final dividend for the year. Western’s net assets at market value at 30 June 2022 were £9,963,000 equivalent to 56p per share, which remains the same level with the 56p last year. Our share of the net assets of Western, including the value of Western’s investments at market value, was £4,364,000 (2021 – £4,396,000). The fair value for Western recorded in the Statement of Financial Position is the market value of £2,751,000 (2021 - £2,712,000). This represents 15.8% (2021 – 14.2%) of the net assets of the Group. Western’s objective is to generate growth in value for shareholders over the medium to long-term. Western also aspires to pay a progressive dividend, when in the best interest of the shareholders and the company, including ensuring any dividend paid would not have a negative effect on the ability to maintain continued growth. Recently some of the Core Holdings held by Western have not performed well. The Western Board has fully engaged with those companies’ boards to encourage change and ensure a focus on shareholder value. The Western Board is delighted to see a recovery in value in some cases and continues to be fully engaged investors. At present, Western is not seeking to invest in new Core Holdings. Western continues to actively invest through its treasury operations which consist of a mix of cash and debt facilities as well as the liquid investments. These liquid investments are primarily in blue-chip companies in the USA, UK and Europe. Western is a strategic investment which is technically a subsidiary of the Company that has not been consolidated due to the application of the investment entity exemption under IFRS 10. David Marshall is the Chairman of Western and Edward Beale is non-executive director. Western’s main Core Holdings are Crestchic Plc (formerly Northbridge Industrial Services plc) and Kinovo Plc (formerly Bilby plc). An extract from Western’s announcement on 28 September 2022 relating to its main Core Holdings is set out below: Core Holdings Crestchic Plc (previously Northbridge Industrial Services Plc) Crestchic designs, manufactures and sells specialist industrial equipment to a non-cyclical customer base. With offices or agents in the UK, USA, Dubai, Germany, Belgium, France, Australia, New Zealand, China and Singapore, Crestchic has a global customer base. This includes utility companies, the oil and gas sector, shipping, construction and the public sector. The product range includes loadbanks, transformers and oil tools. Further information about Crestchic is available on their website: www.crestchicplc.com Crestchic, which is admitted to trading on AIM, announced its results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 12 April 2022 and recorded a total comprehensive loss of £5,515,000 for the year (2021- total comprehensive loss of £7,400,000). A final dividend of £0.01p was announced and paid by Crestchic in June this year (2021 - £Nil). Western has disposed of 2,234,500 shares in Crestchic and now holds 1,065,500 Crestchic shares which represents 3.6% of Crestchic’s issued share capital. Following the disposal, the market value of this investment on 30 June 2022 was £2,024,450 (2021 - £3,828,000) which represents approximately 20.3% (2021 – 38.1%) of Western’s net assets. Kinovo Plc (“Kinovo”) (formerly Bilby Plc) Kinovo is an established, and award winning, provider of gas installation, maintenance and general building services to local authority and housing associations across London and South-East England. They have a strategy of growing organically and by acquisition. Further information about Kinovo is available on their website: www.kinovoplc.com. Kinovo, which is admitted to trading on AIM, announced its results for the year ended 31 March 2022 on 19 August 2022 showing a total comprehensive loss , of £10,882,000 compared to a total comprehensive profit , of £157,000 for the previous year ended 31 March 2021. Interim dividends of £0.05p per share were paid during the year (2021 – Nil). No final dividend (2021 - £0.05p per share) was recommended. Western holds 7,500,000 Kinovo shares which represents 12.07% of Kinovo’s issued share capital. The market value of this investment on 30 June 2022 was £1,125,000 (2021- £2,775,000), which represents approximately 11.3% (2021 – 27.7%) of Western’s net assets. Associated Companies Finsbury Food Group plc (“Finsbury”) Finsbury is one of the largest producers and suppliers of premium cakes, bread and morning goods in the UK and currently supplies most of the UK's major supermarket chains. Further information about Finsbury, whose shares are admitted to trading on AIM, is available on its website: www.finsburyfoods.co.uk At 30 June 2022, Lonfin held 1,800,000 Finsbury shares, representing 1.4% of Finsbury’s issued share capital. The market value of the holding was £1,206,000 as at 30 June 2022 (cost - £517,065) and represents approximately 7% (2021 – 29%) of Lonfin’s net assets. On 21 February 2022, Finsbury announced their interim results, with total comprehensive profit of £4,667,000 for the 26 weeks ended 25 December 2021 (52 weeks to 26 June 2021 –£13,645,000). A total of £154,030 in dividends were received from Finsbury during the year (2021 - £Nil). As of 8 September 2022, all the remaining 1,800,000 shares have been disposed of. General Portfolio The investments comprising the General Portfolio at 30 June 2022 are listed in the Company’s 2022 Annual Report. The portfolio is diverse with material interests in Food and Beverages, Natural Resources, Chemicals and Tobacco. We believe that the portfolio of quality companies we hold has the potential to outperform the market in the medium to long term. At 30 June 2022, the number of holdings in the General Portfolio was 40 (2021 – 36). The value of the General Portfolio over the year has increased by £1,974,000 (2021 - increased by £2,133,000) from £12,081,000 to £14,055,000. This 16.3% increase includes investment purchases during the year of £5,152,000 and investment sales (including selling expenses) during the same period of £1,735,000. The fair value of the General Portfolio investments, after adjusting for sales, has decreased by 12.2% as at 30 June 2022. Board Changes Whilst the Board is satisfied that it has a sufficient spread of skills, experience and support within the Board to operate the Company and to develop the Company’s investment business, the Board will continue to seek further suitable Board candidates who can add value to the Board. Operations, Directors and Employees All of our operations and those of Western, with the exception of investment selection, are outsourced to our subsidiary, City Group PLC (“City Group”). City Group also provides office accommodation, company secretarial, finance and head office services to a number of other companies. City Group is responsible for the initial identification and appraisal of potential new strategic investments for the Company and the day to day monitoring of existing strategic investments and employs 6 people. Dividend The Board recommends a final dividend of 0.60p (ZAR 11.89206 cents) per share, making a total of 1.15p (ZAR 22.7932 cents) per ordinary share for the year (2021 – 1.15p). Subject to shareholders’ approval at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) to be held on 10 November 2022, the dividend will be paid on 21 December 2022 to those shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 December 2022. Shareholders on the South African register will receive their dividend in South African rand converted from Pounds sterling (“Sterling”) at the closing rate of exchange on Thursday, 22 September 2022 being GBP1= ZAR 19.8201. JSE Disclosure Requirements In respect of the normal gross cash dividend, and in terms of the South African Tax Act, the following dividend tax ruling only applies to those shareholders who are registered on the South African register on Friday, 9 December 2022. The number of shares in issue as at the dividend declaration date is 31,207,479;

The dividend has been declared from income reserves. Funds are sourced from the Company’s main bank account in London and is regarded as a foreign dividend by South African shareholders; and

and is regarded as a foreign dividend by South African shareholders; and The Company’s UK Income Tax reference number is 948/L32120. Dividend dates: Last date to trade (SA) Tuesday, 6 December 2022 Shares trade ex-dividend (SA) Wednesday, 7 December 2022 Shares trade ex-dividend (UK) Thursday, 8 December 2022 Record date (UK and SA) Friday, 9 December 2022 Pay date Wednesday, 21 December 2022 The JSE Listings Requirements require disclosure of additional information in relation to any dividend payments. Shareholders registered on the South African register are advised that a dividend withholding tax will be withheld from the gross final dividend amount of ZAR 11.89206 cents per share at a rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption; shareholders registered on the South African register who do not qualify for an exemption will therefore receive a net dividend of ZAR 9.51365 cents per share. The dividend withholding tax and the information contained in this paragraph is only of direct application to shareholders registered on the South African register, who should direct any questions about the application of the dividend withholding tax to Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited, Tel: +27 11 370 5000. Share certificates may not be de-materialised or re-materialised between Wednesday, 7 December 2022 and Friday, 9 December 2022, both days inclusive. Shares may not be transferred between the registers in London and South Africa during this period either. Outlook The UK economy continues to adapt to the effects of Covid-19 and Brexit which have led to staff shortages across the UK and continued disruption to supply chains. The UK is now having to deal with new challenges. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has significantly increased geopolitical risk and created considerable uncertainty in the UK and internationally. Supply chains have been disrupted further, interest rates and inflation are rising rapidly and the prospect of recession is a major concern for the UK’s new administration. Further volatility and turbulence in the markets, as interest rates continue to increase, can be expected. The last 12 months have been challenging, and will continue to be so, for the Group’s investments, particularly its Strategic Investments, However, the Board is pleased to see its Strategic Investments reporting positive trading results and that one of the Strategic Investments has already committed to return to the payment of dividends. The Board is confident that the Group has a solid base of investments which can lead to further capital growth in the medium to long term. Future Developments The Group’s development and its financial performance are dependent on the success of its Investment Strategy and the continued support of its shareholders. Against a background of challenging and uncertain times in the markets due to the continued presence of Covid-19 and the emergence of new variants, and the more recent concerns with the war in Ukraine, energy supply and food shortages and the rising cost of living alongside increasing inflation, the Board continues to seek out investments which will generate growth in shareholder value. The Board also continues to monitor and enhance the quality of investments in the General Portfolio. The Board continues to pursue its current Investment Policy and has no plans to make any further changes to the policy in the near future. As at 30 June 2022, the Company held 40 investments in the General Portfolio. 30 September 2022 The Company’s 2022 Annual Report and Accounts will be finalised shortly and sent to shareholders. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information, please contact: London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060

David Marshall/Edward Beale) Johannesburg Sponsor:

Questco Corporate Advisory: +27 11 011 9212 Consolidated Statement of Total Comprehensive Income For the year ended 30 June Operating Income 2022 2021 £000 £000 Dividends receivable 652 326 Management service fees 327 304 Rental and other income 136 154 (Loss)/Profits on disposal of General portfolio investments (111) 245 1,004 1,029 Administrative expenses Investment operations (394) (392) Management services (430) (412) Total administrative expenses (824) (804) Operating profit 180 225 Unrealised changes in the carrying value of General Portfolio investments

(508)

1,651 Other income - 36 Interest payable (6) (39) (Loss)/Profit before taxation (334) 1,873 Tax expense (96) (337) (Loss)/Profit after taxation (430) 1,536 Non-controlling interest (12) (26) (Loss)/Profit attributable to shareholders (442) 1,510 Other comprehensive income/(expense) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Loss on disposal of Strategic investments (398) - Unrealised changes in the carrying value of Strategic investments

(402)

1,911 Other taxation - Tax on disposal of strategic investments (198) - Total Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income attributable to shareholders

(998)

1,911 Total Comprehensive (Loss)/Income attributable to owners of the parent

(1,440)

3,421 Reconciliation of headline earnings Basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share (1.4)p 4.8p Adjustment for the unrealised changes in the carrying value of investments, net of tax

-

- Headline earnings per share (1.4)p 4.8p Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2022 2021 £000 £000 Non-current Assets Property, Plant and Equipment 12 22 Right of use asset 81 145 Strategic investments at fair value though other comprehensive income 3,957 8,202 4,050 8,369 Current Assets General portfolio investments at fair value through profit and loss 14,055 12,081 Trade and other receivables 109 125 Cash and cash equivalents 407 309 14,571 12,515 Current Liabilities Overdraft (66) - Trade and other payables (171) (228) Lease liabilities (75) (71) Corporation tax (198) - (510) (299) Net Current Assets 14,061 12,216 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities (33) (107) Borrowings - (650) Deferred Taxation (843) (806) (876) (1,563) Total Assets less Total Liabilities 17,235 19,022 Capital and Reserves Ordinary share capital 1,560 1,560 Share premium 2,320 2,320 Unrealised profits and losses on investments 11 4,530 Share of retained realised profits and losses of subsidiaries 5,331 4,734 Company’s retained realised profits and losses 7,872 5,749 Capital and reserves attributable to owners 17,094 18,893 Non-controlling interests 141 129 Total Capital and Reserves 17,235 19,022 Company Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2022 2021 £000 £000 Non-current Assets Investments in Group companies 89 2,079 Current Assets General portfolio investments at fair value through profit or loss 14,055 12,081 Trade and other receivables 13 17 Cash and cash equivalents 124 23 14,192 12,121 Current Liabilities Overdraft (66) - Trade and other payables (90) (106) (156) (106) Net Current Assets 14,036 11,365 Non-current Liabilities Borrowings - (650) Deferred Taxation (843) (806) (843) (1,456) Total Assets less Total Liabilities 13,282 12,639 Capital and Reserves Ordinary share capital 1,560 1,560 Share premium 2,320 2,320 Unrealised profits and losses on investments 1,530 3,010 5,410 6,890 Realised Profit and Loss Balance at 1 July 5,749 5,498 Net Profit for the period 2,482 577 Dividends paid (359) (326) Balance at 30 June 7,872 5,749 Equity shareholders’ funds 13,282 12,639 Total Comprehensive income 1,002 1,488 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the year ended 30 June 2022 2021 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities (Loss)/Profit before tax (334) 1,873 Adjustments for non-cash items - Finance expense 6 39 Depreciation charges 10 10 Depreciation on right of use asset 64 62 Lease adjustment - (36) Unrealised changes in the fair value of general portfolio investments 508 (1,196) Realised gain on disposal of general portfolio investments 111 (700) Decrease in trade and other receivables 17 41 (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (49) 10 Taxes paid (59) (51) Net cash inflow from operating activities 274 52 Cash flows from investment activity Acquisition of general portfolio investments (5,152) (1,706) Proceeds from disposal of general portfolio investments 2,559 1,469 Proceeds from disposal of strategic investments 3,445 - Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investment activity 852 (237) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (5) (19) Interest paid on lease liabilities (9) (28) Repayment of lease liabilities (71) (52) Equity dividends paid (359) (326) Net (repayments)/drawdown of loan facilities (650) 650 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities (1,094) 225 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 32 40 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 309 269 Net Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 341 309 Cash and cash equivalents 407 309 Overdraft (66) - Net Cash and cash equivalents 341 309 Company Statement of Cash Flows 2022 2021 £000 £000 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 1,098 1,825 Adjustments for non-cash items - Finance (income)/expense (3) 11 Unrealised changes in the fair value of general portfolio investments 508 (1,197) Realised gain on disposal of general portfolio investments 111 (700) Decreased/(Increase) in trade and other receivables 4 (1) Decrease in trade and other payables (6) (18) Overseas Taxes paid (59) (51) Net cash inflow/(outflow) from operating activities 1,653 (131) Cash flows from investment activity Acquisition of general portfolio investments (5,152) (1,706) Proceeds from disposal of general portfolio investments 2,559 1,469 Net cash outflow from investment activity (2,593) (237) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (6) (19) Equity dividends paid (359) (326) Decrease/(Increase) in loan to subsidiary 1,990 (5) Net (repayment)/drawdown of loan facilities (650) 650 Net cash inflow from financing activities 975 300 Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 35 (68) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 23 91 Net Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 58 23 Cash and cash equivalents 8 23 Overdraft (66) - Net Cash and cash equivalents 58 23 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Ordinary Share Capital Share Premium Account Unrealised profits and losses on Investments Share of retained realised profits and losses of Subsidiaries Company’s retained realised profits and losses Total Non-Controlling Interests Total Equity £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Year ended 30 June 2022 Balances at 1 July 2021

1,560

2,320

4,530

4,734

5,749

18,893

129

19,022 Profit for the Year - - (1,480) (1,444) 2,482 (442) 12 (430) Other Comprehensive Income - - (3,039) 2,041 - (998) - (998) Total comprehensive income

-

-

(4,519)

597

2,482

(1,440)

12

(1,428) Dividends paid and total transactions with shareholders - - - - (359) (359) - (359) Balances at 30 June 2022

1,560

2,320

11

5,331

7,872

17,094

141

17,235 Year ended 30 June 2021 Balances at 1 July 2020

1,560

2,320

1,708

4,712

(5,498)

15,798

103

15,901 Profit for the Year - - 911 22 577 1,510 26 1,536 Other Comprehensive Income - - 1,911 - - 1,911 - 1,911 Total comprehensive income

1,560

2,320

2,822

22

577

3,421

26

3,447 Dividends paid and total transactions with shareholders - - - - (359) (359) - (359) Unclaimed dividends - - - - 33 33 - 33 Balances at 30 June 2021

1,560

2,320

4,530

4,734

5,749

18,893

129

19,022 Company Statement of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity Ordinary Share Capital Share Premium Account Unrealised profits and losses on Investments Realised profits and losses Equity Total £000 £000 £000 £000 £000 Year ended 30 June 2022 Balances at 1 July 2021 1,560 2,320 3,010 5,749 12,639 Profit for the Year and total comprehensive income - - (1,480) 2,482 1,002 Dividends paid and total transactions with shareholders - - - (359) (359)









Balances at 30 June 2022

1,560

2,320

1,530

7,872

13,282 Year ended 30 June 2021 Balances at 1 July 2020 1,560 2,320 2,099 5,498 11,477 Profit for the Year and total comprehensive income - - 911 577 1,488 Dividends paid and total transactions with shareholders - - - (359) (359) Unclaimed dividends - - - 33 33









Balances at 30 June 2021

1,560

2,320

3,010

5,749

12,639 Notes: Reconciliation of basic and headline (loss)/earnings Basic and headline (loss)/earnings per share, based on the loss attributable to the shareholders after tax and non-controlling interests of £(442,000) (2021 – profit £1,510,000) and on 31,207,479 shares issued. Diluted (loss)/earnings per share, based on the loss attributable to the shareholders after tax and non-controlling interests of £(442,000) (2021 – profit £1,510,000) and on 31,207,479 shares issued plus 80,000 share options granted in 2016. 1. Net assets per share The net assets per share are calculated taking investments at fair value and on 31,207,479 shares (2021 – 31,207,479) being the weighted average of the number of shares in issue during the year. 2. Financial information The financial information in this preliminary announcement does not constitute the Company’s statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2022 within the meaning of Section 435 of the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated financial statements of the London Finance & Investment Group PLC have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards (‘UK-adopted IAS’) and with Companies Act 2006. The accounts have been prepared in accordance with UK-adopted IAS and with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006. The accounts are prepared on the historical cost bases, except for certain assets and liabilities which are measured at fair value, in accordance with UK-adopted IAS . The audited accounts for the Group for the year ended 30 June 2022 were reported on with an unqualified audit report and did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph or any statement under section 498 of the Companies Act 2006 and have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. 3. Copies of this Announcement

© PRNewswire 2022 All news about LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 10:31a London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Final Results PR 04/06 London Finance & Investment Group Trims Stake in Finsbury Food Group MT 04/06 London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Disposal of Shares in Finsbury Food Group Plc PR 03/10 LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC : Ex-divide.. FA 02/18 London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Half-year Report PR 02/18 London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End.. CI 02/18 London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. Recommends an Interim Gross Dividend, Payable .. CI 2021 LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC : Ex-divide.. FA 2021 London Finance & Investment Group Plc - AGM Results PR 2021 London Finance And Investment : & Investment Group Plc - Posting of Annual Financial Repor.. PR