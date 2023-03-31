Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Finance and Investment Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFI   GB0002994001

LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(LFI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
37.00 GBX    0.00%
06:44aLondon Finance & Investment profit more than doubles in first half
AN
06:01aLondon Finance & Investment Group Plc - Half-year Report
PR
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

London Finance & Investment profit more than doubles in first half

03/31/2023 | 06:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - London Finance & Investment Group PLC said on Friday its interim profit more than doubled and pointed out it improved its net asset value following portfolio changes.

The London-based investment finance and management company holds strategic investments in companies like Western Selection PLC.

For the six months that ended December 31, pretax profit skyrocketed to GBP1.3 million from GBP561,000 a year earlier.

London Finance & Investment kept its interim dividend at 0.55 pence.

As at December 31, net assets per share increased by 4.3% to 57.2p from 54.8p as at June 30 last year.

During the first half, the group sold the remainder of its 1.8 million holding in Finsbury Food Group PLC. It made some changes to the General Portfolio Investments, and invested an additional GBP854,000.

Looking ahead, the company expects market uncertainty to provide opportunities to invest further in the general portfolio at attractive prices.

Shares in London Finance & Investment were flat at 35.58 pence in London on Friday. In Johannesburg, they were also unchanged at ZAR7.18.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FINSBURY FOOD GROUP PLC -1.11% 94.44 Delayed Quote.3.80%
LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC 0.00% 37 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 1,00 M 1,24 M 1,24 M
Net income 2022 -0,44 M -0,55 M -0,55 M
Net cash 2022 14,3 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -25,1x
Yield 2022 3,24%
Capitalization 11,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 -3,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
London Finance and Investment Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Courtnall Marshall Non-Executive Chairman
Frank W. A. Lucas Independent Non-Executive Director
John Hunter Maxwell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Edward John Beale Non-Executive Director
Warwick Hugh Marshall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON FINANCE AND INVESTMENT GROUP PLC0.00%14
BLACKROCK, INC.-6.72%99 312
UBS GROUP AG10.58%64 704
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.01%35 905
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.12%31 611
STATE STREET CORPORATION-2.73%25 836
