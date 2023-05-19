Advanced search
    LSC   GB0005314363

LONDON SECURITY PLC

(LSC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:20:51 2023-05-19 am EDT
2965.00 GBX   +7.82%
06:10aLondon Security notes "healthy balance sheet" as profit remains stable
AN
2022London Security plc commences an Equity Buyback for 500,000 shares, representing 4.08% of its issued share capital.
CI
2022LONDON SECURITY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
London Security notes "healthy balance sheet" as profit remains stable

05/19/2023 | 06:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - London Security PLC on Friday said its annual profit only slightly declined last year as revenue and costs increased, and said that while markets face a downturn it is "well placed" to weather the potentially difficult climate.

The West Yorkshire, England-based manufacturer of fire protection products said its pretax profit shrank negligibly to GBP26.954 million in 2022 from GBP26.998 million in 2021, thereby remaining mostly stable when rounded up, at GBP27.0 million.

London Security said revenue increased 13% over the same periods to GBP188.9 million from GBP166.6 million. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 2.7% to GBP37.3 million from GBP36.3 million.

However London Security also said distribution costs grew by 18% to GBP70.6 million from GBP60.0 million, while administrative expenses went up 14% to GBP41.4 million from GBP36.4 million. Cost of sales also increased 15% to GBP49.7 million from GBP43.1 million.

London Security declared a total dividend for the year of 84 pence per share, up 5.0% from 80p per share for 2021.

London Security said last year's performance was "largely a return to normality", as "The high level of business failures predicted by some commentators did not occur."

Going forward, London Security will continue targeting growth through acquisitions which are "being sought throughout Europe".

Chair Jacques Gaston Murray commented: "The markets in which we operate are entering what is likely to be a period of low growth with continued high inflation. The London Security group however has a healthy balance sheet, strong cash reserves and a track record for good cash generation. The Board therefore considers that the Group is well placed to weather any downturn."

Shares in London Security were up 7.8% at 2,965.00p in London on Friday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

