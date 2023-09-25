Amte Power PLC - London-based lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells developer and manufacturer - Says that following its general meeting on Monday, it will issue 112.6 million conditional placing shares. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the admission of these shares to trading on AIM. It is expected these will become effective on September 26.

Regarding the suspension in trading of its ordinary shares on September 13, Amte says it hopes the result of its general meeting will enable this situation "to normalise shortly". This would mean the suspension would be lifted by the LSE, whereupon dealings would commence in those shares as well as the conditional placing Shares. Any decision by the LSE to lift the suspension will be communicated by the exchange in due course.

Amte also says that an announcement regarding the launch of a retail offer will be made shortly following the lifting of the suspension of trading.

Current stock price: 2.20 pence

12-month change: down 96%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

