Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:08 2023-04-14 am EDT
7958.00 GBX   -0.77%
01:32aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
04/16Standard Chartered Repurchases Ordinary Shares
MT
04/16Exchanges and asset managers square off over EU market rules
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alliance News UK - start of day

04/17/2023 | 01:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Welcome to the Alliance News UK service (ISSN 2515-9453), consisting of the Alliance News UK Professional and its family of financial newswires serving investors and their professional advisers.

Alliance News UK is published by Alliance News Ltd, whose registered office is at 16 Carver Road, London SE24 9LT, UK.

To speak to our editorial team, email us at newsroom@alliancenews.com

For information about subscribing to Alliance News UK, email us at info@alliancenews.com or visit our website at www.alliancenews.com

Alliance News UK provides independent news coverage of every company listed on the London Stock Exchange, including closed-end investment trusts, together with relevant political and economic news from around the world.

Terms Of Use and Disclaimer

Alliance News UK (the "Content") is the property of Alliance News Ltd or its licensors, and is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. The Content may be used only for your personal and non-commercial use. You agree not to copy, reproduce, modify, display, perform, publish, create derivative works from, or store any of the Content. You also agree not to distribute, communicate, transmit, broadcast or circulate any of the Content to anyone, including but not limited to someone else in the same company or organisation, without the express prior written consent of Alliance News, with this one exception:

You may, on an occasional and irregular basis, reproduce, distribute, display, communicate or transmit an insubstantial portion of the Content, for a non-commercial purpose and without charge, to a limited number of individuals, provided you include all copyright and other proprietary rights notices with such portion of the Content in the same form in which the notices appear within the Content, the original source attribution, and the phrase "Used with permission from Alliance News".

However, you may not post any of the Content to forums, newsgroups, mail lists, electronic bulletin boards, or other websites, without the prior written consent of Alliance News.

To request consent for other matters, you may contact Alliance News on info@alliancenews.com.

We do not guarantee that the Content will always be available or uninterrupted nor that this website will be free from bugs or viruses. We may suspend, withdraw, discontinue or change any part of the Content without notice.

The Content includes facts, views, opinions and recommendations of individuals and organisations deemed of interest. Alliance News and its Content licensors are not giving investment advice, tax advice, legal advice, or other professional advice on which it is intended that you should rely. Alliance News and its Content licensors do not guarantee or warrant the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of, or otherwise endorse, these views, opinions and recommendations. You should always seek the assistance of a professional for advice on investments, tax, the law, or other professional matters.

Alliance News has no liability to you whatsoever for any loss or damage in connection with, or inability to use, this website or use of, or reliance on, the Content.

We may revise these Terms of Use at any time. Please check from time to time as these Terms of Use, and any changes made to them, are binding on you.

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
01:32aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
04/16Standard Chartered Repurchases Ordinary Shares
MT
04/16Exchanges and asset managers square off over EU market rules
RE
04/14Ocean Harvest substantial shareholder sells 1 million shares
AN
04/14Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
PR
04/14Earnings season begins in a fragile context
MS
04/14Caledonia Mining announces issue of further shares after admin issues
AN
04/14Deutsche Bank Keeps London Stock Exchange at Hold, Lifts PT
MT
04/14Devro takeover by Saria completes; shares cancelled
AN
04/14Analyst recommendations: Mosaic, Inspire Medical, London Stock E..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 606 M 9 451 M 9 451 M
Net income 2022 1 423 M 1 768 M 1 768 M
Net Debt 2022 5 330 M 6 622 M 6 622 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 43 975 M 54 639 M 54 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,48x
EV / Sales 2023 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7 958,00 GBX
Average target price 9 569,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Catherine Johnson Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.52%54 639
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.80%60 174
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED2.19%55 550
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG11.96%36 493
NASDAQ, INC.-10.09%26 973
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-9.39%13 971
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer