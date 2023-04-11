Ashoka WhiteOak to list on Main Market of LSE next month

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust PLC - investment trust - Expects to launch an initial public offering to raise GBP100 million on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange through 100 million shares at 100p each. Says it plans to be listed in London on May 3. Says it will enter into an Investment Manager deal with Acorn Asset Management Ltd under which the investment manager will manage the company's assets.

Ashoka WhiteOack Chair Martin Shenfield says: "We are delighted to announce the proposed IPO of AWEM. The Company is seeking to raise GBP100 million to invest in a portfolio of equities, with the aim of providing long-term capital growth for our shareholders through exposure to emerging markets."

