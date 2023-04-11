Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:45:40 2023-04-11 am EDT
7854.00 GBX   -2.09%
07:36aAshoka WhiteOak to list on Main Market of LSE next month
AN
07:28aKibo Energy takes steps to secure development plans
AN
06:57aBeacon Energy Closes Rhein Petroleum Purchase, Returns to Trading on AIM
MT
Ashoka WhiteOak to list on Main Market of LSE next month

04/11/2023 | 07:36am EDT
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust PLC - investment trust - Expects to launch an initial public offering to raise GBP100 million on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange through 100 million shares at 100p each. Says it plans to be listed in London on May 3. Says it will enter into an Investment Manager deal with Acorn Asset Management Ltd under which the investment manager will manage the company's assets.

Ashoka WhiteOack Chair Martin Shenfield says: "We are delighted to announce the proposed IPO of AWEM. The Company is seeking to raise GBP100 million to invest in a portfolio of equities, with the aim of providing long-term capital growth for our shareholders through exposure to emerging markets."

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7 606 M 9 408 M 9 408 M
Net income 2022 1 423 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
Net Debt 2022 5 330 M 6 592 M 6 592 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 1,30%
Capitalization 44 340 M 54 841 M 54 841 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,53x
EV / Sales 2023 5,99x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 8 022,00 GBX
Average target price 9 541,66 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Catherine Johnson Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.42%54 841
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.69%59 451
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED3.38%56 195
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG12.92%36 319
NASDAQ, INC.-11.36%26 592
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.23.02%12 625
