Asset managers to offer fund tokens despite crypto turmoil

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Investors in crypto have endured
wild moves in recent months, but this has not fazed asset
managers who are preparing to use the blockchain technology
behind cryptocurrencies to break funds into bite-sized units, or
tokens, to sell to small savers.
Bitcoin fell 7.7% in the space of just a few minutes on one
day last week, following a 15% drop on one day in June as
aggressive rate hikes by major central banks and ultra-high
inflation prompted investors to ditch high-risk assets.
The sector is also facing other issues, with Celsius this
week suing a former investment manager for losing or stealing
tens of millions of dollars in assets before the crypto lender
went bankrupt last month.
However, private markets investment firms Hamilton Lane
and Partners Group have tokenised funds https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/private-markets-leader-hamilton-lane-partners-with-addx-to-offer-tokenized-access-to-its-global-private-assets-fund-in-major-foray-into-asia-301512810.html
in the past year and said they were considering further
products.
Mainstream asset manager abrdn hopes to launch a
tokenised fund this year, according to a source familiar with
the matter, and rival Schroders is also investing in the
sector https://www.schroders.com/en/global/media-relations/media-centre/schroders-announces-strategic-investment-in-digital-assets.
In such funds, tokens are issued through a security offering
which gives the investor the right to participate.
Blockchain allows the tokens, or fund fractions, to be
securely managed, proponents say, and can help small investors
to buy illiquid assets like private equity, which tend to offer
higher returns but can be hard to trade in and out of quickly.
"Every asset manager who has the ambition to offer private
markets to their clients and be a leader in that space will look
into blockchain technology," said Magnus Burkl, principal at
consultants Oliver Wyman.
Some potential investors are, however, wary of the close
link between the technology and cryptocurrencies. Fred Shaw,
Hamilton Lane's global head of operations, said the firm has
been helping investors to understand that crypto and blockchain
are not the same thing.
"Blockchain is the underlying technology but (crypto) is
only one use of it."
A Partners Group spokesperson said the firm was seeing the
understanding of the difference between tokenisation and
cryptocurrencies "slowly improving".
ASSOCIATION RISKS
Crypto woes caused a U.S. private markets manager client to
hold off on launching a tokenised fund earlier this year because
of the reputational risk, but it now plans to go ahead soon,
said Carlos Domingo, CEO of investment platform Securitize,
which launched tokenised funds tracking two S&P indices late
last year.
Because of the risks associated with illiquid assets, many
funds investing in such assets are only open to professional
investors, requiring minimum investments of $10 million.
By using the blockchain technology, fund managers can offer
fractions of these assets, for a fraction of the initial outlay.
The tokens will enable secondary markets to develop,
providing more liquidity, industry specialists say, though the
Financial Stability Board has warned that this still leaves
retail investors exposed to the underlying illiquid assets,
which are difficult to exit quickly if prices fall.
The technology can also cut costs for both asset managers
and investors, the specialists say.
Fund administrators and stock exchanges are trying to
improve the market infrastructure to make it easier to offer
tokenised funds.
Euronext owns a stake in Luxembourg tokenisation platform
Tokeny, and Singapore Exchange has a stake in ADDX, where
Partners Group and Hamilton Lane launched their tokenised
offerings.
London Stock Exchange is working with fund
technology firm FundAdminChain on a pilot for several tokenised
funds.
Hurdles remain. Arun Srivastava, partner at law firm Paul
Hastings, said regulators may continue to remain unwilling to
allow retail investors to invest in illiquid assets, whether
tokenised or not.
"To say 'we've got this blockchain product' sounds good and
sounds like you're keeping up with the crypto world, but how is
it any different or any better?"
