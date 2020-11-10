Log in
London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 
Britain hardens climate disclosures for listed companies

Britain hardens climate disclosures for listed companies

11/10/2020 | 02:54am EST
People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Companies listed on the London Stock Exchange will have to improve disclosures on the risks they are facing from climate change from January, Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said the new rules will require premium listed companies to make disclosures consistent with a global set of recommendations made by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

The change will be introduced on a "comply or explain" basis, meaning companies must say publicly if they are not applying any of the TCFD disclosures.

"We will also consult in the first half of 2021 on extending the scope of these rules and also on introducing TCFD obligations for asset managers, life insurers and pension providers," Rathi told an online conference hosted by the City of London.

Rules for the largest firms in those sectors will come into force in 2022, he said.

Premium listings cover two-thirds of market capitalisation of listed shares, worth about 1.9 trillion pounds.

"Implementing the TCFD's recommendations in the UK is just the first step. It must be complemented by more detailed climate and sustainability reporting standards that promote consistency and comparability," Rathi said.

Vanessa Havard-Williams, global head of environment law at law firm Linklaters, said: "TCFD reporting is not all straightforward - it requires time and effort to undertake scenario analysis."

Separately, Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak told parliament on Monday that TCFD disclosures would become mandatory by 2025, going beyond "comply or explain" to support the greening of the UK economy.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Huw Jones

Financials
Sales 2020 2 388 M 3 147 M 3 147 M
Net income 2020 537 M 707 M 707 M
Net Debt 2020 337 M 444 M 444 M
P/E ratio 2020 60,2x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 30 051 M 39 484 M 39 607 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 950,86 GBX
Last Close Price 8 564,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC10.50%39 484
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED53.28%62 140
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.13%56 499
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-3.71%29 209
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.41.08%21 988
NASDAQ21.08%21 850
