LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's markets watchdog on Friday set out proposals to make it cheaper for companies that are already listed to raise more cash, part of a package of measures to boost London's post-Brexit financial sector.

"Under the proposals, companies will still be required to publish a prospectus when first admitting securities to public markets. However, a prospectus would not be required when a company raises further capital except in limited circumstances," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

