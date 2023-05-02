Britain takes further step towards London listings overhaul

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Britain's stock market rules
could be radically simplified as part of efforts to lure major
company listings to London, under detailed plans unveiled by the
country's financial watchdog on Tuesday.
Britain's appeal as a global financial center has come into
question in recent years as companies have increasingly sought
listings in rival hubs such as New York and after the country
was largely cut off from the European Union by Brexit.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has proposed replacing
Britain's existing 'premium' and 'standard' listing segments
with a single category, as part of a package of reforms designed
to simplify the country's listings rulebook.
"We want to encourage more companies to list and grow in the
UK, versus other highly competitive international markets," said
FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi.
The watchdog began consulting on potential changes to its
listing regime in March, and the more detailed proposals will
undergo a further round of consultation ending on June 28.
The FCA said a single equity category would remove
eligibility requirements that deter newer companies, be more
permissive on dual-class share structures, and remove mandatory
shareholder votes on transactions such as acquisitions.
While the watchdog said it was committed to maintaining high
standards, some experts expressed concerns at the reform push.
"We strongly support the principles behind listing rule
reform ... but eroding shareholder rights risks undermining
market standards, and this is not the right answer," said
Richard Wilson, CEO of trading platform interactive investor.
The FCA said it aimed to make "substantial progress" on the
reforms by the end of this year.
"If implemented, London would be able to stand toe to toe
with our international competitors," said Jonathan Hill, author
of a government-backed review into UK listings published in
2021, which found the number of public companies in the country
at the time had fallen 40% since 2008.
(Reporting by Iain Withers
Editing by Mark Potter)