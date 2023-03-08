Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-03-08 am EST
7462.00 GBX   +0.21%
05:54pBritain to launch review into attracting more stock market listings
RE
01:28pBoohoo shareholders narrowly approve plan which could hand boss bonus
AN
12:20pUK watchdog calls for 'holistic' review of capital market after Arm listing snub
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Britain to launch review into attracting more stock market listings

03/08/2023 | 05:54pm EST
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry said on Wednesday it will launch a review into how investor research on companies could be improved to attract more listings, a step that follows a decision by UK chip designer Arm Ltd to only list in New York.

The Investment Research Review will be launched next Monday and chaired by Rachel Kent, a veteran financial services lawyer at Hogan Lovells, who will report back to City minister Andrew Griffith within three months, the ministry said.

"It seeks to develop concrete steps the government can take to enhance London's status as Europe's leading listings destination, and only second globally," the ministry said.

Griffith will give more details in a speech to the FIX trading conference in London on Thursday.

Investors use research from analysts at banks and brokers for picking stocks, but concerns have been raised about the quality and quantity of research produced in Britain, particularly for tech and life sciences, the ministry said.

There is a worry this could dampen valuations and the attractiveness of London as a place to raise capital. Firms often list on Nasdaq or ICE in New York given higher valuations for tech firms there.

"Research matters - and the right depth and breadth of investment research is vital to ensure markets operate well and companies obtain the valuations they deserve," Griffith said in the ministry statement.

The review will look at whether rules inherited from the European Union which "unbundle" research, meaning its cost is separately itemised from other activities like executing stock trades to end conflicts of interest, has had any impact on the amount of UK investment research or the breadth of coverage.

An EU review found that unbundling had no significant impact on the number of analysts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said multiple factors were at play to influence Arm's decision.

The review is part of the "Edinburgh Reforms", which trailed the research review as part of a package to reform financial rules to exploit Britain's freedom to write its own regulations now that is has left the European Union.

(Reporting by Huw Jones;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.21% 7462 Delayed Quote.4.34%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.40% 11576 Real-time Quote.10.16%
NASDAQ, INC. 0.22% 55.13 Delayed Quote.-8.61%
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 7 606 M 9 011 M 9 011 M
Net income 2022 1 423 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
Net Debt 2022 5 330 M 6 314 M 6 314 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 41 293 M 48 919 M 48 919 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
EV / Sales 2023 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 7 462,00 GBX
Average target price 9 543,29 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC4.34%48 850
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.0.36%57 539
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED0.06%54 395
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.60%32 164
NASDAQ, INC.-8.61%26 900
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.28.84%13 513