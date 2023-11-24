Esken Ltd - Liverpool-based infrastructure, aviation and energy services provider - Reports all resolutions at the general meeting held today were passed. Expects completion of the disposal of Esken Renewables Ltd will occur on or about December 1. Further, intends to transfer listing category from the premium listing segment to the standard listing segment of the Official List and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on December 22. In early November, Esken proposed the disposal of Esken Renewables to Pioneer Balmoral UK Ltd for net proceeds of around GBP78.5 million.

Current stock price: 2.17 pence, down 3.8% on Friday

12-month change: down 64%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

