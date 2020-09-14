Euronext confirms non-binding offer to buy Borsa Italiana

Euronext's partners in the offer include Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo, it said in a statement, adding there was no certainty that the offer would lead to a transaction.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE), which bought Borsa Italiana in 2007 for 1.6 billion euros (1.48 billion pounds), is now trying to sell it as part of antitrust remedies for its $27 billion takeover of financial data provider Refinitiv.

The move has put Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan stock exchange, at the centre of a potential shake-up in the European exchange sector, which has long been under pressure to consolidate further.

"This transformational project would effectively position the newly formed group to deliver the ambition of further building the backbone of the Capital Markets Union in Europe, while at the same time supporting local economies," Euronext said on Monday.

As expected, Six also submitted a non-binding offer for the Italian bourse, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Swiss exchange operator declined to comment.

Euronext and CDP confirmed on Friday they were in talks to make a joint bid for the Italian exchange, as Germany's Deutsche Boerse submitted a rival offer.

