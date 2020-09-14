Log in
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
09/14 05:18:34 am
8930 GBX   -1.11%
05:02aCREST problems force Bank of England to delay gilt buy-back
RE
05:01aCREST problems force Bank of England to delay gilt buy-back
RE
04:59aEuronext confirms non-binding offer to buy Borsa Italiana
RE
Euronext confirms non-binding offer to buy Borsa Italiana

09/14/2020 | 04:59am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie

Euronext confirmed on Monday it has submitted a non-binding offer to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc to buy Borsa Italiana, while sources said that Swiss operator Six had also submitted its offer.

Euronext's partners in the offer include Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) Equity and Intesa Sanpaolo, it said in a statement, adding there was no certainty that the offer would lead to a transaction.

The London Stock Exchange (LSE), which bought Borsa Italiana in 2007 for 1.6 billion euros (1.48 billion pounds), is now trying to sell it as part of antitrust remedies for its $27 billion takeover of financial data provider Refinitiv.

The move has put Borsa Italiana, which runs the Milan stock exchange, at the centre of a potential shake-up in the European exchange sector, which has long been under pressure to consolidate further.

"This transformational project would effectively position the newly formed group to deliver the ambition of further building the backbone of the Capital Markets Union in Europe, while at the same time supporting local economies," Euronext said on Monday.

As expected, Six also submitted a non-binding offer for the Italian bourse, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The Swiss exchange operator declined to comment.

Euronext and CDP confirmed on Friday they were in talks to make a joint bid for the Italian exchange, as Germany's Deutsche Boerse submitted a rival offer.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon in Paris and Elvira Pollina and Francesca Landini in Milan; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. -2.80% 98.85 Real-time Quote.39.99%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. -0.38% 1.7722 Delayed Quote.-24.24%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -0.86% 8966 Delayed Quote.16.52%
