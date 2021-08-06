European stocks slip but set for best week since May

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Allianz advances on rosy outlook
* HelloFresh tumbles on higher spending
* Investors await U.S. jobs data
Aug 6 (Reuters) - European stocks fell slightly on Friday
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, but were set for their best
week since May as investors grew confident in the region's
economic recovery and corporate earnings growth.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 index inched down 0.2%
in morning trading after four straight sessions of gains that
took it to record highs. The benchmark was on course for a 1.6%
weekly gain.
Much stronger-than-expected quarterly results and a flurry
of merger activity among European companies lifted market
sentiment this week despite lingering concerns about slowing
U.S. economic growth and soaring COVID-19 cases globally.
Investors will be closely watching the U.S. employment data
for July due later in the day for clues on when and how the
Federal Reserve would start unwinding its massive asset purchase
program.
"We don't see an immediate cause for concern in the Fed's
efforts to prime the market for an eventual tightening," Mark
Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth
Management, said in a note.
"We believe that the equity rally can continue and expect
greater gains in cyclical and value sectors, including energy
and financials."
Data on Friday, however, showed German industrial output
unexpectedly fell again in June, suggesting a slowing recovery,
held back by supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods.
The earnings season has been a bright spot though. Of the
two-thirds of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far,
67% have topped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv IBES
data. That is much above the 51% beat-rate in a typical quarter.
German insurer Allianz rose 2.3% after it posted a
better-than-expected jump in second-quarter net profit and
provided a rosier outlook for the full year.
London Stock Exchange Group added 3.5% after it
reported a 4.6% rise in revenue for the first half of 2021.
Italian lender Banco BPM jumped 3.3% after it
swung to a profit in the second quarter, helped by one-off tax
benefits and higher revenues.
Among notable decliners, German meal-kit delivery company
HelloFresh tumbled 4.3% after it lowered its 2021
profitability forecast as a result of higher spending to tap
into strong growth.
