Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:48:05 2023-03-15 am EDT
7218.00 GBX   -1.20%
10:24aFactbox-UK Budget: Hunt sets out new forecasts and economic incentives
RE
09:43aBritain says will bolster financial system after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
RE
09:40aUK BUDGET: Hunt aims to make London Stock Exchange "more attractive"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-UK Budget: Hunt sets out new forecasts and economic incentives

03/15/2023 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk and take photos near the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt set out new forecasts for growth, debt and inflation in his annual budget on Wednesday, plus new measures to grow the economy.

FORECASTS

Citing new Office for Budget Responsibility figures, Hunt said inflation was set to fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023.

The new OBR forecasts estimated the economy would contract by 0.2% this year, followed by growth of 1.8% in 2024; 2.5% in 2025; 2.1% in 2026; and 1.9% in 2027.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.4%.

Underlying debt is forecast to be 92.4% of GDP next year before hitting 93.7% in 2024-25; 94.6% in 2025-26, and 94.8% in 2026-27. It is estimated to fall to 94.6% in 2027-28."

The deficit is forecast to fall in every single year of the forecast, down to 5.1% of GDP in 2023-24, to 3.2% in 2024-25, 2.8% in 2025-26, 2.2% in 2026-27 and 1.7% in 2027-28.

INCENTIVES FOR INVESTMENT

The government will introduce a new policy of 'full expensing' for the next three years, which could become permanent "as soon as we can responsibly do so".

Worth an average of 9 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) a year, it will enable any investment in IT equipment, plant or machinery to be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profits. Corporation tax will rise to 25% from April 2023.

CHANGES TO CHILDCARE

In households where all adults are working at least 16 hours, the offer of 30 hours of funded childcare for three-and-four year-olds will be extended, over time, to every single child over the age of 9 months.

Funding will also be increased to nurseries and the minimum staff-to-child ratio will move from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England.

CHANGES TO PENSIONS

The pensions annual tax-free allowance will rise from 40,000 pounds to 60,000 pounds, and the lifetime allowance will be abolished altogether in a bid to stop older workers leaving the labour market.

FUTURE CHANGES TO INVESTMENT

Hunt will set out later this year a plan to unlock investment from defined contribution pension funds and other sources, plus a move to make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive place to list. It will also set out its response to the challenges created by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

DEFENCE SPENDING

Britain will add a total of 11 billion pounds to its defence budget over the next five years, putting it at nearly 2.25% of GDP by 2025.

DISABILITY CHANGES

Britain will scrap the Work Capability Assessment, meaning disabled benefit claimants will be able to seek work without losing financial support.

A new programme called Universal Support will also provide funds to help disabled people find appropriate jobs and put in place the support they need.

($1 = 0.8276 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Suban Abdulla)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
10:24aFactbox-UK Budget: Hunt sets out new forecasts and economic incentives
RE
09:43aBritain says will bolster financial system after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
RE
09:40aUK BUDGET: Hunt aims to make London Stock Exchange "more attractive"
AN
08:04aCredit Suisse leads bank shares deep into hole
AN
02:52aAlliance News UK - start of day
AN
03/14Standard Chartered Repurchases More Than 2.9 Million Ordinary Shares
MT
03/14Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
PR
03/14Stocks up ahead of key US inflation reading
AN
03/14UK Bank, Finance Stocks Drop as Contagion Fears Linger
DJ
03/14European Midday Briefing: Some Market Calm Restored; U.S. CPI U..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 606 M 9 241 M 9 241 M
Net income 2022 1 423 M 1 729 M 1 729 M
Net Debt 2022 5 330 M 6 475 M 6 475 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 40 411 M 49 096 M 49 096 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,01x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7 306,00 GBX
Average target price 9 497,21 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.38%49 096
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.65%55 242
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-4.75%51 788
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG4.21%33 103
NASDAQ, INC.-14.00%25 800
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.33.21%13 972