Factbox-UK Budget: Hunt sets out new forecasts and economic incentives

FORECASTS

Citing new Office for Budget Responsibility figures, Hunt said inflation was set to fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023.

The new OBR forecasts estimated the economy would contract by 0.2% this year, followed by growth of 1.8% in 2024; 2.5% in 2025; 2.1% in 2026; and 1.9% in 2027.

The unemployment rate is expected to rise to 4.4%.

Underlying debt is forecast to be 92.4% of GDP next year before hitting 93.7% in 2024-25; 94.6% in 2025-26, and 94.8% in 2026-27. It is estimated to fall to 94.6% in 2027-28."

The deficit is forecast to fall in every single year of the forecast, down to 5.1% of GDP in 2023-24, to 3.2% in 2024-25, 2.8% in 2025-26, 2.2% in 2026-27 and 1.7% in 2027-28.

INCENTIVES FOR INVESTMENT

The government will introduce a new policy of 'full expensing' for the next three years, which could become permanent "as soon as we can responsibly do so".

Worth an average of 9 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) a year, it will enable any investment in IT equipment, plant or machinery to be deducted in full and immediately from taxable profits. Corporation tax will rise to 25% from April 2023.

CHANGES TO CHILDCARE

In households where all adults are working at least 16 hours, the offer of 30 hours of funded childcare for three-and-four year-olds will be extended, over time, to every single child over the age of 9 months.

Funding will also be increased to nurseries and the minimum staff-to-child ratio will move from 1:4 to 1:5 for two-year-olds in England.

CHANGES TO PENSIONS

The pensions annual tax-free allowance will rise from 40,000 pounds to 60,000 pounds, and the lifetime allowance will be abolished altogether in a bid to stop older workers leaving the labour market.

FUTURE CHANGES TO INVESTMENT

Hunt will set out later this year a plan to unlock investment from defined contribution pension funds and other sources, plus a move to make the London Stock Exchange a more attractive place to list. It will also set out its response to the challenges created by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

DEFENCE SPENDING

Britain will add a total of 11 billion pounds to its defence budget over the next five years, putting it at nearly 2.25% of GDP by 2025.

DISABILITY CHANGES

Britain will scrap the Work Capability Assessment, meaning disabled benefit claimants will be able to seek work without losing financial support.

A new programme called Universal Support will also provide funds to help disabled people find appropriate jobs and put in place the support they need.

($1 = 0.8276 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Suban Abdulla)