MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Foresight eyes London stock market listing in February

01/12/2021 | 02:44am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Infrastructure and private equity fund firm Foresight Group confirmed its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, in the latest of several firms' listing plans to take advantage of a rebirth in investor interest in UK equities.

The offer will primarily comprise a sale of shares by existing shareholders equal to around 80% of the offer with a smaller offering of new shares to be issued by company.

Following admission, Foresight expects around 50% of company's issued share capital to be in public hands and to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK index series.

Admission is currently expected to occur next month, the company said.

News of Foresight's plan follows similar intentions to float announced this week by online greetings card company Moonpig and specialist footwear retailer Dr. Martens.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Carolyn Cohn)


Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 3 280 M 3 280 M
Net income 2020 537 M 728 M 728 M
Net Debt 2020 587 M 795 M 795 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,7x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 32 312 M 43 602 M 43 777 M
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Anna O. Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC2.18%43 602
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED5.93%73 406
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.2.03%66 035
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.58%30 549
NASDAQ6.15%23 113
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-3.02%22 280
