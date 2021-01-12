Foresight eyes London stock market listing in February

The offer will primarily comprise a sale of shares by existing shareholders equal to around 80% of the offer with a smaller offering of new shares to be issued by company.

Following admission, Foresight expects around 50% of company's issued share capital to be in public hands and to be eligible for inclusion in the FTSE UK index series.

Admission is currently expected to occur next month, the company said.

News of Foresight's plan follows similar intentions to float announced this week by online greetings card company Moonpig and specialist footwear retailer Dr. Martens.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Carolyn Cohn)