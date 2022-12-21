HBK Investments LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser HBK Investments L.P. on behalf of itself, its subadvisors and its managed funds (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Horizon Therapeutics Plc (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 20 December 2022 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A” N/A

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security

(Note 3) $0.0001 ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled 4,130,000 1.82% (2) Cash-settled derivatives (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell 684,700 0.30% Total 4,814,700 2.12%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security Purchase/sale Number of

securities Price per unit

(Note 5)

Ap29

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. CFD Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position Number of

reference

securities

(Note 6) Price

per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

relevant

security Product

description e.g. call

option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying

etc. Number

of

securities

to which

option

relates

(Note 6) Exercise

price per

unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date Option

money

paid/

received per unit $0.0001 ordinary shares Put Option Writing 100 USD 100 American 20 January 2023 USD 0.1000

(ii) Exercise

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Exercising/

exercised

against Number of

securities Exercise

price per

unit

(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of

relevant

security Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription,

conversion, exercise Details Price per unit (if

applicable)

(Note 5)

Ap30

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. None.

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? Yes

Date of disclosure 21 December 2022 Contact name Jonathan Brown Telephone number +44 (0)20 7659 1906

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

Ap32

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1, RULE 8.3, RULE 38.5(b) AND

RULE 38.6 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,

TAKEOVER RULES, 2022

DETAILS OF OPEN STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVE (INCLUDING

OPTION) POSITIONS, AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL AND

RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES

1. KEY INFORMATION

Full name of person making

disclosure: HBK Investments L.P. on behalf of itself, its subadvisors and its managed funds Name of offeror/offeree in relation

to whose relevant securities the

disclosure relates: Horizon Therapeutics Plc

2. STOCK-SETTLED DERIVATIVES (INCLUDING OPTIONS)

Class of

relevant

security Product

description

e.g. call

option Written or

purchased Number of

securities to

which option

or derivative

relates Exercise

price

per unit Type

e.g.

American,

European

etc. Expiry

date $0.0001 ordinary shares Put option Written 650,000 USD 110 American 20 January 2023 $0.0001 ordinary shares Put option Written 29,500 USD 105 American 20 January 2023 $0.0001 ordinary shares Put option Written 5,200 USD 100 American 20 January 2023

3. AGREEMENTS TO PURCHASE OR SELL

Full details should be given so that the nature of the interest or position can be fully understood:

Ap33

4. RIGHTS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SECURITIES (INCLUDING DIRECTORS’ AND OTHER EMPLOYEE OPTIONS)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

It is not necessary to provide details on a Supplemental Form with regard to cash-settled derivatives.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to “the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.