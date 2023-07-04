Hawkwing PLC - cash shell - Says the appointment of its joint liquidators took effect from June 28. Benjamin Thom Cairns and Mark Granville Firmin, each of Alvarez & Marsal Europe LLP, are the joint liquidators of the company. This follows the company's joint administrators applying to the Insolvency & Companies Court of the Chancery Division of the High Court of Justice back in May. Notes that its joint liquidators will make a further update "in due course".

Hawkwing was listed on the London Stock Exchange in June 2020, but suspended trading in July 2021 following the announcement of a proposed reverse takeover.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.