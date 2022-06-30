Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSEG   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:40 2022-06-30 am EDT
7587.00 GBX   -1.47%
06:21aICE to cease CDS clearing in London in March 2023
RE
06:05aHSBC Buys Back $21 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
05:55aICE to cease CDS clearing in London in March 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ICE to cease CDS clearing in London in March 2023

06/30/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange said on Thursday it would stop clearing credit default swaps in London next year and shift the activity to Chicago, helping to shield itself from any rupture from the European Union.

The departure of clearing will stoke concerns that London needs to do more to keep its global appeal as a financial centre after being largely cut off from the EU since Brexit.

"We will be consolidating our CDS clearing services into ICE Clear Credit in Chicago from the end of March 2023," ICE said in a statement, confirming a Reuters report in March.

ICE, which runs the New York Stock Exchange and a derivatives trading platform in London, says it clears about 95% of all CDS across the world, contracts which insure against the bonds of companies defaulting.

Some 82% of CDS clearing at ICE is already based in Chicago, with about 12% in London, it said.

Clearing houses in London, such as ICE and London Stock Exchange's LCH unit, have been allowed to continue serving customers in the EU until June 2025.

Brussels has said that period won't be extended as it seeks to build clearing capacity inside the bloc.

ICE said its Chicago CDS clearing house already has permission from the EU to clear for customers from the bloc, meaning any move to cut off London won't disrupt its CDS clearing. (Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Toby Chopra and Mark Potter )


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.29% 0.85875 Delayed Quote.2.74%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC -1.35% 7596 Delayed Quote.11.11%
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
06:21aICE to cease CDS clearing in London in March 2023
RE
06:05aHSBC Buys Back $21 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
05:55aICE to cease CDS clearing in London in March 2023
RE
04:34aLondon Stock Exchange Group 1st Half Performance in Line With Views
DJ
06/29Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - NortonLifeLock Inc
PR
06/29Three Chinese companies plan Swiss, London listings
RE
06/29HSBC Repurchases Over $21 Million Worth of Shares in London, Hong Kong
MT
06/28Thomson Reuters names ex-Gannett CEO as Reuters News president
RE
06/28Thomson Reuters names ex-Gannett CEO as Reuters News president
RE
06/27GSK's Haleon Selects Citigroup, UBS Group of Planned Spinoff on London Bourse
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 386 M 8 954 M 8 954 M
Net income 2022 1 667 M 2 021 M 2 021 M
Net Debt 2022 3 836 M 4 650 M 4 650 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 1,32%
Capitalization 42 934 M 52 045 M 52 045 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
EV / Sales 2023 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,6%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7 700,00 GBX
Average target price 9 402,36 GBX
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC11.11%52 045
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-15.55%62 026
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-29.51%54 032
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG8.53%30 693
NASDAQ-26.36%25 206
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO1.17%12 546