  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:05 2022-10-26 am EDT
7441.00 GBX   +0.01%
04:56aIN BRIEF: UK competition watchdog clears LSEG's Quantile acquisition
AI
04:55aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Weigh Mixed Earnings
DJ
03:48aPound Could Recover Further Vs Dollar if Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
IN BRIEF: UK competition watchdog clears LSEG's Quantile acquisition

10/26/2022 | 04:56am EDT
London Stock Exchange Group PLC - London-based stock exchange and financial information company - UK Competition & Markets Authority formally clears the firm's acquisition of portfolio, margin and capital optimisation services provider Quantile Group Ltd. This follows the announcement in early September that the deal was provisionally approved after an in-depth phase 2 inquiry. LSEG first announced the acquisition in December 2021.

"The in-depth investigation and consultation allowed us to engage extensively with LSEG, Quantile, and their customers and competitors, enabling us to better understand the impact of the transaction on those businesses and the market. On the basis of that engagement, and other evidence we have gathered, we are satisfied that this deal will not worsen the options available to businesses and consumers. As such, the transaction can go ahead," CMA independent inquiry group Chair Martin Coleman says.

Current stock price: 7,424.00 pence, down 0.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 0.5%

By Elizabeth Winter; elizabethwinter@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

04:56aIN BRIEF: UK competition watchdog clears LSEG's Quantile acquisition
AI
04:55aFTSE 100 Flat as Traders Weigh Mixed Earnings
DJ
03:48aPound Could Recover Further Vs Dollar if Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
03:10aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as U.S. Tech Earnings Disappoint
DJ
02:57aUK watchdog clears London Stock Exchange's takeover of Quantile
RE
02:14aLSEG's Quantile Takeover Gets UK Regulator Clearance After Phase 2 Inquiry
MT
01:36aAlliance News UK - start of day
AI
12:34aLSEG's Planned Acquisition of Quantile Officially Cleared by UK Regulator
DJ
10/25Financing A Sustainable Future : High-Level Working Group on Green & Sustainability Sukuk ..
PU
10/25UK Fiscal Plan Unlikely to Prevent Further Falls in Pound
DJ
Financials
Sales 2022 7 630 M 8 767 M 8 767 M
Net income 2022 1 550 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
Net Debt 2022 5 630 M 6 470 M 6 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,9x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 41 257 M 47 408 M 47 408 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 5,48x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,1%
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 7 440,00 GBX
Average target price 9 556,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.36%47 408
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-30.42%53 143
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-49.89%36 112
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG10.61%29 801
NASDAQ-13.50%29 744
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO26.03%15 476