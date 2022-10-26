IN BRIEF: UK competition watchdog clears LSEG's Quantile acquisition

London Stock Exchange Group PLC - London-based stock exchange and financial information company - UK Competition & Markets Authority formally clears the firm's acquisition of portfolio, margin and capital optimisation services provider Quantile Group Ltd. This follows the announcement in early September that the deal was provisionally approved after an in-depth phase 2 inquiry. LSEG first announced the acquisition in December 2021.

"The in-depth investigation and consultation allowed us to engage extensively with LSEG, Quantile, and their customers and competitors, enabling us to better understand the impact of the transaction on those businesses and the market. On the basis of that engagement, and other evidence we have gathered, we are satisfied that this deal will not worsen the options available to businesses and consumers. As such, the transaction can go ahead," CMA independent inquiry group Chair Martin Coleman says.

Current stock price: 7,424.00 pence, down 0.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: up 0.5%

