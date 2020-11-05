Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

LSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 01:23pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange has offered to allow rivals non-discriminatory access to clearing and data to try and win over antitrust regulators investigating its $27 billion (20.7 billion pounds) bid for data provider Refinitiv, people familiar with the matter said.

The pledge is part of a package submitted to the European Commission earlier on Thursday, which also included the sale of its Borsa Italiana operations to pan-European exchange Euronext.

The European Union competition enforcer is concerned that creating a more vertically integrated company that combines the origination and distribution of data, and strengthening areas like clearing would make it easy to lock out competitors or to keep prices for data too high, the people said.

The LSE declined to comment.

The Commission had narrowed its list of concerns in its charge sheet known as a statement of objections sent to LSE last month, one of the people said, suggesting that even worries about so-called "partial foreclosure" of data are not very strong.

Partial foreclosure refers to an ability of vertically integrated groups to hamper rival access to services or reduce the incentive to compete.

Concessions to address these vertical concerns are typically licensing access or "behavioural" remedies, they said, meaning the LSE is now likely to escape structural remedies beyond the sale of Borsa Italiana.

Refinitiv is 45% owned by Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News.

A European Commission filing on Thursday said that the London exchange group has offered concessions.

The EU executive body, which oversees competition policy in the 27-nation bloc, will now have until Jan. 15 to make a decision. It had previously set a deadline of Dec. 16.

On Tuesday shareholders in the LSE voted in favour of selling Borsa Italiana to Euronext for 4.3 billion euros, contingent on Brussels approving the takeover of Refinitiv.

LSE CEO David Schwimmer said last month that the sale of Borsa will contribute significantly to addressing EU competition concerns.

The EU executive will now seek feedback from rivals and customers on the LSE's proposed remedies as soon as Friday, before deciding whether to accept the offer or demand more.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Huw Jones in London; Editing by Jon Boyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Foo Yun Chee and Huw Jones


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURONEXT N.V. -2.32% 92.65 Real-time Quote.30.56%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 1.17% 8812 Delayed Quote.12.39%
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION 1.40% 111.69 Delayed Quote.18.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
01:46pEURONEXT N : considers changes after customer anger over outage
RE
01:23pLSE offers rivals access to data, clearing in EU pledge - sources
RE
11:04aReinsurer Conduit to issue $1.1 billion worth of shares in London listing
RE
04:51aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE offer concessions to allay EU concerns on Refinitiv ..
RE
11/04British watchdog expects market disruption if no two-way EU access
RE
11/04UK backs open share trading as EU stance threatens London
RE
11/04UK backs open share trading as EU stance threatens London
RE
11/04Sampo Oyj Announcement Of Sampo Plc's Results And Annual General Meeting In 2..
DJ
11/04Sampo Oyj Sampo Group's Results For January -- -5-
DJ
11/04Coca-Cola European Partners plc Update re -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 388 M 3 128 M 3 128 M
Net income 2020 536 M 702 M 702 M
Net Debt 2020 337 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2020 61,3x
Yield 2020 0,87%
Capitalization 30 566 M 40 035 M 40 044 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 950,86 GBX
Last Close Price 8 710,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 2,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC12.39%39 671
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.88%60 588
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.6.28%55 208
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-5.64%28 406
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.52.97%22 016
NASDAQ20.73%21 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group