SINGAPORE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - LSEG Chief Executive Officer David Schwimmer said the market for Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) in London and elsewhere around the world should recover from current low levels caused by concerns about rising interest rates and geopolitical and economic instability.

"IPOs will come back, when the environment stabilises and improves," he told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.

