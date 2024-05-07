(Alliance News) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC on Tuesday said it completed its GBP1 billion share buyback, after finalising the purchase of a block of shares from a group of shareholders.

The London-based exchange operator and data provider said it completed the off-market purchase of 5.7 million shares from York Holdings III Ltd.

York Holdings III Ltd is owned by BCP York Holdings (Delaware) LP, itself an entity owned by a consortium of certain investment funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc and including an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd and certain other co-investors, including Thomson Reuters.

LSEG said the purchase completes the GBP1 billion of share buybacks the company previously indicated it expected to execute during 2024.

Shares in LSEG closed up 2.2% at 9,359.48 pence in London on Tuesday.

