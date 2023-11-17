By Ian Walker

London Stock Exchange Group plans to return 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion) to shareholders via buybacks over next year and has set a target to grow organic revenue mid-to-high-single digit annually, accelerating after 2024.

In a statement on its website as part of its capital markets event, the stock-exchange and financial-information company said that it expects underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin to increase over time, and for capital expenditure to fall to high-single-digit percent of revenue.

It added that the board will continue to focus on value-accretive acquisition that will add new technology, capabilities or data to enhance its offering to customers.

LSEG also backed its 2023 guidance for revenue grow toward the upper end of the 6%-8% range, as provided on Oct. 19.

