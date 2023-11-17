LONDON (Reuters) - A shift in UK pension pot cash into UK companies would boost Britain's stock market in just a few years but progress is needed, London Stock Exchange Group CEO David Schwimmer said on Friday.

Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt is due next week to set out further measures to channel pension money into UK growth companies.

"I think if there's capital that starts to be allocated more to UK companies, I think you'll start to see the benefits of that in relatively short order, over the next year or two or three," Schwimmer told reporters.

It was important to start making progress in reversing the years-long shift from stocks to bonds, he added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)