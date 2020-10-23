Log in
London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

London Stock Exchange : 3Q Gross Profit Up 4%

10/23/2020 | 02:32am EDT

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

London Stock Exchange Group PLC on Friday reported that its gross profit increased 4% in the third quarter, as revenue edged up and costs were cut during the period.

The FTSE 100 U.K. exchange operator said it made a gross profit of 551 million pounds ($720.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from GBP529 million a year earlier.

Revenue improved 1% to GBP524 million, with total income increasing 2% to GBP600 million. In addition, the cost of sales declined 16% to GBP49 million.

LSE said its proposed acquisition of financial-data provider Refinitiv Holdings Ltd. continues to progress well, with further merger clearances secured around the world.

"We continue to engage constructively with the European Commission on achieving antitrust approval for the transaction and we believe the proposed divestment of the Borsa Italiana group will significantly contribute to addressing EC concerns," LSE said.

LSE on Oct. 9 agreed to sell the parent company of Borsa Italiana for 4.33 billion euros ($5.14 billion), to smooth regulatory approval for its acquisition of Refinitiv.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-23-20 0231ET


Financials
Sales 2020 2 425 M 3 168 M 3 168 M
Net income 2020 536 M 700 M 700 M
Net Debt 2020 443 M 579 M 579 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,7x
Yield 2020 0,88%
Capitalization 29 885 M 39 114 M 39 044 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 8 910,80 GBX
Last Close Price 8 516,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
David Porter Warren Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC9.88%39 114
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED46.25%60 602
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.7.36%55 827
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-1.53%30 270
NASDAQ21.47%21 743
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.49.66%21 191
