  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  London Stock Exchange plc
  News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-20 am EDT
7416.00 GBX   -0.59%
London Stock Exchange 3Q Total Income Rose Amid Growth Across All Divisions

10/21/2022 | 02:31am EDT
By Michael Susin


London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that its performance in the third quarter was strong and that growth was robust across all its businesses.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company said total income excluding recoveries on a constant currency variance rose 5.9% to 1.90 billion pounds ($2.14 billion).

The company said gross profit came in at GBP1.70 billion from GBP1.50 billion the same period a year earlier

Data and analytics drove the gains with an increase to GBP1.27 billion from GBP1.10 billion, while capital markets rose to GBP369 million from GBP309 million, it said.

The company said further robust progress is expected, and made no change to guidance or targets.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0230ET

Financials
Sales 2022 7 563 M 8 543 M 8 543 M
Net income 2022 1 527 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
Net Debt 2022 5 742 M 6 485 M 6 485 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 41 124 M 46 450 M 46 450 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,20x
EV / Sales 2023 5,53x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,1%
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC7.01%46 450
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-33.95%50 446
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-44.49%41 242
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.87%28 377
NASDAQ-18.80%27 921
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO27.92%15 885