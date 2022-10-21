London Stock Exchange 3Q Total Income Rose Amid Growth Across All Divisions

By Michael Susin

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that its performance in the third quarter was strong and that growth was robust across all its businesses.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company said total income excluding recoveries on a constant currency variance rose 5.9% to 1.90 billion pounds ($2.14 billion).

The company said gross profit came in at GBP1.70 billion from GBP1.50 billion the same period a year earlier

Data and analytics drove the gains with an increase to GBP1.27 billion from GBP1.10 billion, while capital markets rose to GBP369 million from GBP309 million, it said.

The company said further robust progress is expected, and made no change to guidance or targets.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 0230ET