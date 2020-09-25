Log in
London Stock Exchange : Brigitte Trafford joins LSEG as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

09/25/2020 | 09:20am EDT

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) announces today that Brigitte Trafford is joining the Group as Chief Communications and Marketing Officer and a member of the LSEG Executive Committee, reporting to David Schwimmer, CEO. In this newly created role, Brigitte will lead the Group's Communications, Government Relations, Regulatory Strategy and Marketing functions.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG, said:
'We are delighted to welcome Brigitte to LSEG. The Group will benefit greatly from her deep global corporate affairs experience. Her knowledge of both the financial services and TMT sectors will be critically important as we integrate the Refinitiv business post-close.'

Brigitte brings over twenty five years of Corporate Affairs experience, most recently as Chief Corporate Affairs officer at Virgin Media. She previously held similar roles at ICAP, Lloyds Banking Group and ITV plc. Earlier in her career, she worked at Dow Jones leading their global communications from New York. She is a member of the global advisory board of NewsGuard Technologies that issues trust ratings for news websites.

Brigitte Trafford said:
'I'm excited to join London Stock Exchange Group at such a transformational time. Its critical role at the heart of the international financial community has never been more important.'

Gavin Sullivan, Group Communication Director and a member of the LSEG Executive Committee, has decided to leave the Group at the end of the year following a transition period.

David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG said:
'On behalf of the Executive Committee, I want to express my deep appreciation to Gavin, who has made a significant contribution to the Group during an intense period of growth, diversification and corporate activity and successfully navigated our reputation through complex issues such as Brexit and COVID-19. Most recently, she has led communications for the proposed acquisition of Refinitiv and the successful defence against HKEX's unsolicited offer for LSEG. It has been a pleasure to work with her and we wish her all the very best.'

Gavin Sullivan, said:
'It has been a great privilege to be part of LSEG's transformation over the past seven years and to work with David and such an outstanding team. I look forward to watching LSEG deliver the benefits of the Refinitiv transaction post-close and wish everyone all the best.'

- Ends -

For further information:

Media

Lucie Holloway/ Sarah Bailey

+44 (0)20 7797 1222
newsroom@lseg.com

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 13:19:06 UTC
