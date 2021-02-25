Log in
London Stock Exchange : Britain's financial watchdog appoints five women to top roles

02/25/2021 | 07:38am EST
The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's financial watchdog announced five new appointments on Thursday, creating an executive committee dominated by women as it pressures the firms it regulates to get serious about diversity.

The Financial Conduct Authority, under CEO Nikhil Rathi who took up the reins last October, said Stephanie Cohen will be its new chief operating officer, with Jessica Rusu becoming its first chief data, information and intelligence officer.

Sarah Pritchard has been appointed executive director for markets, while Emily Shepperd will take up a newly created role of executive director for authorisations, it said.

The overhaul also comes as the watchdog aims to show lawmakers it has learned lessons after a damning report that said its executive committee was responsible for not responding fast enough to problems at now defunct London Capital & Finance investment fund.

The FCA also appointed Clare Cole as director of market oversight, and she will lead the watchdog's response to a forthcoming review of UK company listings rules.

The review is expected to recommend changes to attract more tech and fintech listings.

Rathi, a former finance ministry and London Stock Exchange official, began an internal shake-up last November with a merger of retail and wholesale supervision units to create a "holistic" view of activities.

There are now seven women and four men on the FCA's executive committee.

Rathi had said previously that he would seek to increase diversity within the FCA's own ranks, and last year he said he wanted firms that it regulates to deliver on diversity in a sector where women and BAME communities remain underrepresented.

The FCA said the new appointments were part of its transformation into a "data-led" regulator of more than 60,000 firms, and were aimed at speeding up decision-making.

Britain's large financial sector is navigating Brexit, which left it largely adrift from the European Union with chunks of stock and swaps trading shifting to the bloc, but freeing up the FCA to write its own rules.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Tom Wilson and Hugh Lawson)

By Huw Jones


© Reuters 2021
