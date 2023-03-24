Advanced search
08:42aLondon Stock Exchange : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
08:42aLondon Stock Exchange : Climate Report 2022
PU
08:42aLondon Stock Exchange : Modern Slavery Statement 2022
PU
London Stock Exchange : Climate Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

CLIMATE REPORT 2022

Accelerating the transition to net zero

Introduction

Market

LSEG's climate

Implementation

Engagement

Climate risk

Metrics

Sustainability

developments

ambition

strategy

strategy

management

and targets

governance

Contents

LSEG'S CLIMATE AMBITION See page 9

ACTIONING OUR PLAN: IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGY See page 11

ACTIONING OUR PLAN: ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY See page 19

Introduction

2

Market developments in climate-related reporting

5

Our role in market development of sustainability disclosures

and transition planning

6

A step forward in climate transition planning guidance

7

Establishing a global baseline for sustainability-related disclosures

8

LSEG's climate ambition

9

Objectives and priorities

10

Business model implications

10

Actioning our plan: implementation strategy

11

Business planning and operations

12

Products and services

14

Policies and standards

18

Financial planning and sensitivity analysis

18

Actioning our plan: engagement strategy

19

Engagement with value chain

20

Engagement with industry

21

Engagement with government, public sector and civil society

21

Climate risk management

24

Physical climate risk assessment

25

Transitional climate risk assessment

25

Processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks

26

Processes for managing climate-related risks

27

Integration of climate-related risks into overall risk management

27

Metrics and targets

28

Governance, business and operational metrics and targets

29

Financial metrics and targets

29

GHG emissions metrics and targets

29

Carbon credits

30

Sustainability governance

31

Board oversight and reporting

32

Roles, responsibilities and accountability

32

Culture

33

Incentives and remuneration

33

Skills, competencies and training

34

Further information

35

Further information on London Stock Exchange Group can be found at: www.lseg.com

01

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Climate Report 2022

Market

LSEG's climate

Implementation

Engagement

Climate risk

Metrics

Sustainability

Introduction

developments

ambition

strategy

strategy

management

and targets

governance

Introduction

About the photography in this report

In March 2022, employees and contractors across the globe helped to bring LSEG's sustainability strategy to life through our Picture our Priorities photography competition.

The photographs reflect the three pillars of our sustainability strategy:

  • Accelerating the just transition to net zero
  • Enabling the growth of the green economy
  • Creating inclusive economic opportunity

Many of the images used in this report are photographs submitted as part of that competition.

WHO WE ARE

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. We play a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in

65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 24,000+ people globally.

OUR PURPOSE

Driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth.

02

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Climate Report 2022

Introduction

Market

LSEG's climate

Implementation

Engagement

Climate risk

Metrics

Sustainability

developments

ambition

strategy

strategy

management

and targets

governance

Our sustainability strategy

Our purpose is driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth. We are committed to supporting sustainable economic development which requires the harmonisation of economic growth with social inclusion and environmental protection.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Our sustainability strategy focuses on those issues of greatest relevance to our business and our stakeholders, and where we can have the greatest positive impact. We are working towards three strategic sustainability priorities, while embedding sustainability into our customer propositions, market engagement and our own operations.

Priority 1

Priority 2

Priority 3

Accelerating the

Enabling the

Creating inclusive

just transition to

growth of the

economic

net zero

green economy

opportunity

Read more on pages 9 and 10

Read more on pages 16 and 17

Read more on pages 20 and 21

ENABLING ACTIVITY

Supporting customers to create sustainable growth

Market engagement and policy advocacy

Embedding sustainability into our operations

03

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Climate Report 2022

Market

LSEG's climate

Implementation

Engagement

Climate risk

Metrics

Sustainability

Introduction

developments

ambition

strategy

strategy

management

and targets

governance

Introduction

In 2022, we published our first Climate Transition Plan, which detailed our approach to support our short-termscience-based targets (SBTs), as well as our longer-term net zero ambition. We also published a separate report aligned to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which outlined how we manage and respond

to climate-related risks.

This year we are publishing a single climate report which provides an update on both our transition plan as well as our TCFD report. This is in line with the initial guidance from the UK Government's Transition Plan Taskforce and this report is structured according to its recommendations. This is

a holistic approach when demonstrating LSEG's response to climate-related risks and opportunities, and how we are contributing to an economy-wide transition.

In this report, we disclose how we expect climate change, and the transition to a low-carbon economy, to impact our business in the near to long-term future. As such the primary audiences for this report are investors, regulators and other financial institutions with an interest

in LSEG.

We show how our Climate Transition Plan is aligned with Transition Plan Taskforce guidance, and describe progress we've made in 2022 towards our sustainability objectives, and how we will deepen implementation throughout 2023 and beyond.

This report reflects the continuing evolution in approach, using the TCFD recommendations

to report on our climate risk activities. We have developed and enhanced our capability for addressing both physical and transition risks. In future, we will evolve and enhance our approach and disclosure of financial impacts associated with climate-related risks. The aim is to address the Group's transition risks and opportunities, including its resilience to climate-related risks today and in the future

and to meet existing mandatory reporting requirements and prepare for future ones.

UK Government's Transition Plan Taskforce framework

Taskforce on Climate-related

The UK Transition Plan

Financial Disclosures

Taskforce (TPT) framework

(TCFD) pillars

elements and sub-elements

Governance

Strategy

Foundations

- Objectives and priorities

- Business model implications

Implementation strategy

- Business planning and

operations

- Products and services

- Policies and conditions

- Financial planning

- Sensitivity analysis

Engagement strategy

- Value chain

- Industry

- Government, public sector

and civil society

organisations

Metric and targets

In this report, we disclose how we expect climate change, and the transition to a low- carbon economy, can impact our business.

Risk management

04

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Climate Report 2022

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
