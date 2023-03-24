London Stock Exchange : Climate Report 2022

ACTIONING OUR PLAN: IMPLEMENTATION STRATEGY See page 11
ACTIONING OUR PLAN: ENGAGEMENT STRATEGY See page 19
Introduction
2
Market developments in climate-related reporting
5
Our role in market development of sustainability disclosures
and transition planning
6
A step forward in climate transition planning guidance
7
Establishing a global baseline for sustainability-related disclosures
8
LSEG's climate ambition
9
Objectives and priorities
10
Business model implications
10
Actioning our plan: implementation strategy
11
Business planning and operations
12
Products and services
14
Policies and standards
18
Financial planning and sensitivity analysis
18
Actioning our plan: engagement strategy
19
Engagement with value chain
20
Engagement with industry
21
Engagement with government, public sector and civil society
21
Climate risk management
24
Physical climate risk assessment
25
Transitional climate risk assessment
25
Processes for identifying and assessing climate-related risks
26
Processes for managing climate-related risks
27
Integration of climate-related risks into overall risk management
27
Metrics and targets
28
Governance, business and operational metrics and targets
29
Financial metrics and targets
29
GHG emissions metrics and targets
29
Carbon credits
30
Sustainability governance
31
Board oversight and reporting
32
Roles, responsibilities and accountability
32
Culture
33
Incentives and remuneration
33
Skills, competencies and training
34
Further information
35
Further information on London Stock Exchange Group can be found at: www.lseg.com
01
London Stock Exchange Group plc
Climate Report 2022
Market
LSEG's climate
Implementation
Engagement
Climate risk
Metrics
Sustainability
Introduction
developments
ambition
strategy
strategy
management
and targets
governance
Introduction
About the photography in this report
In March 2022, employees and contractors across the globe helped to bring LSEG's sustainability strategy to life through our Picture our Priorities photography competition.
The photographs reflect the three pillars of our sustainability strategy:
Accelerating the just transition to net zero
Enabling the growth of the green economy
Creating inclusive economic opportunity
Many of the images used in this report are photographs submitted as part of that competition.
WHO WE ARE
LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. We play a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.
LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in
65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 24,000+ people globally.
OUR PURPOSE
Driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth.
02
London Stock Exchange Group plc
Climate Report 2022
Introduction
Market
LSEG's climate
Implementation
Engagement
Climate risk
Metrics
Sustainability
developments
ambition
strategy
strategy
management
and targets
governance
Our sustainability strategy
Our purpose is driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth. We are committed to supporting sustainable economic development which requires the harmonisation of economic growth with social inclusion and environmental protection.
STRATEGIC PRIORITIES
Our sustainability strategy focuses on those issues of greatest relevance to our business and our stakeholders, and where we can have the greatest positive impact. We are working towards three strategic sustainability priorities, while embedding sustainability into our customer propositions, market engagement and our own operations.
Priority 1
Priority 2
Priority 3
Accelerating the
Enabling the
Creating inclusive
just transition to
growth of the
economic
net zero
green economy
opportunity
Read more on pages 9 and 10
Read more on pages 16 and 17
Read more on pages 20 and 21
ENABLING ACTIVITY
Supporting customers to create sustainable growth
Market engagement and policy advocacy
Embedding sustainability into our operations
03
London Stock Exchange Group plc
Climate Report 2022
Market
LSEG's climate
Implementation
Engagement
Climate risk
Metrics
Sustainability
Introduction
developments
ambition
strategy
strategy
management
and targets
governance
Introduction
In 2022, we published our first Climate Transition Plan, which detailed our approach to support our short-termscience-based targets (SBTs), as well as our longer-term net zero ambition. We also published a separate report aligned to the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which outlined how we manage and respond
to climate-related risks.
This year we are publishing a single climate report which provides an update on both our transition plan as well as our TCFD report. This is in line with the initial guidance from the UK Government's Transition Plan Taskforce and this report is structured according to its recommendations. This is
a holistic approach when demonstrating LSEG's response to climate-related risks and opportunities, and how we are contributing to an economy-wide transition.
In this report, we disclose how we expect climate change, and the transition to a low-carbon economy, to impact our business in the near to long-term future. As such the primary audiences for this report are investors, regulators and other financial institutions with an interest
in LSEG.
We show how our Climate Transition Plan is aligned with Transition Plan Taskforce guidance, and describe progress we've made in 2022 towards our sustainability objectives, and how we will deepen implementation throughout 2023 and beyond.
This report reflects the continuing evolution in approach, using the TCFD recommendations
to report on our climate risk activities. We have developed and enhanced our capability for addressing both physical and transition risks. In future, we will evolve and enhance our approach and disclosure of financial impacts associated with climate-related risks. The aim is to address the Group's transition risks and opportunities, including its resilience to climate-related risks today and in the future
and to meet existing mandatory reporting requirements and prepare for future ones.
UK Government's Transition Plan Taskforce framework
Taskforce on Climate-related
The UK Transition Plan
Financial Disclosures
Taskforce (TPT) framework
(TCFD) pillars
elements and sub-elements
Governance
Strategy
Foundations
- Objectives and priorities
- Business model implications
Implementation strategy
- Business planning and
operations
- Products and services
- Policies and conditions
- Financial planning
- Sensitivity analysis
Engagement strategy
- Value chain
- Industry
- Government, public sector
and civil society
organisations
Metric and targets
In this report, we disclose how we expect climate change, and the transition to a low- carbon economy, can impact our business.
London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:41:06 UTC.