London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
London Stock Exchange Enters Exclusive Talks to Sell Borsa Italiana

09/18/2020

By Matteo Castia

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that it has entered into exclusive talks with Euronext NV for the sale of Italy's Borsa Italiana.

The exchange operator said it had received and reviewed a number of proposals from several parties for electronic fixed income trading market MTS and Borsa Italiana.

Euronext said in a separate release Friday that it has entered exclusive talks with London Stock Exchange together with CDP Equity, an entity owned by Italian investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, and Italian banking group Intesa Sanpaolo SpA.

"Italy, through Borsa Italiana, would become the largest revenue contributor to the enlarged Euronext group," Euronext said.

Write to Matteo Castia at matteo.castia@dowjones.com

