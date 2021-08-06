Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. London Stock Exchange plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Nearly Doubled

08/06/2021 | 02:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea

London Stock Exchange Group PLC reported Friday a nearly doubled pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said it is confident in meeting its financial targets.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company posted a pretax profit of 510 million pounds ($710.3 million) compared with GBP262 million for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to GBP2.99 billion from GBP877 million for the year-earlier period.

The board declared an interim dividend of 25.0 pence a share, up from 23.3 pence a share for the same period in 2020.

"We...are highly focused on continued execution to maintain the good momentum into the second half and future years. We are executing on a detailed integration and transformation plan to create a simplified and scalable business, and we are ahead of plan," the London-listed company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 0227ET

All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
02:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Lifts Interim Dividend as H1, Revenue Profit Soar
MT
02:39aLondon Stock Exchange H1 income up, but warns about costs
RE
02:39aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : H1 income up, but warns about costs
RE
02:28aLondon Stock Exchange Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Nearly Doubled
DJ
02:24aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LocoSoco Group Plc - LocoSoco UK Distributor for Silo We..
PR
02:08aEarnings Flash (LSEG.L) LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP Posts H1 Revenue GBP619M
MT
02:07aEarnings Flash (LSEG.L) LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP Reports H1 EPS GBX34.30
MT
08/05LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Thomson Reuters shares hit record high after Q2 profit s..
AQ
08/05Canada's TMX shares surge to one-year high on better-than-expected profit
RE
08/05TMX : Canada's TMX shares surge to one-year high on better-than-expected profit
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 884 M 9 585 M 9 585 M
Net income 2021 1 389 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net Debt 2021 5 626 M 7 832 M 7 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,9x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 41 576 M 57 925 M 57 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,86x
EV / Sales 2022 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 554
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 7 468,00 GBX
Average target price 8 766,88 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC-17.10%57 925
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED22.82%84 966
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.3.58%67 252
NASDAQ, INC.42.14%31 548
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG2.23%30 935
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-13.99%18 648