London Stock Exchange Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Nearly Doubled

London Stock Exchange Group PLC reported Friday a nearly doubled pretax profit for the first half of 2021 and said it is confident in meeting its financial targets.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company posted a pretax profit of 510 million pounds ($710.3 million) compared with GBP262 million for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to GBP2.99 billion from GBP877 million for the year-earlier period.

The board declared an interim dividend of 25.0 pence a share, up from 23.3 pence a share for the same period in 2020.

"We...are highly focused on continued execution to maintain the good momentum into the second half and future years. We are executing on a detailed integration and transformation plan to create a simplified and scalable business, and we are ahead of plan," the London-listed company said.

