By Elena Vardon



London Stock Exchange Group said Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz is stepping down to move on to another CFO role outside the financial services industry.

The stock-exchange and financial-information company said the process to find her successor is underway.

Manz will work her 12-month notice period and leave the group, as well as her role as executive director, in May 2024.

