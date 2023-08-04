  1. Markets
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11:20:35 2023-08-04 am EDT Intraday chart for London Stock Exchange plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8132.00 GBX -0.68% -4.76% +13.82%
04:20pm LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : H1: Top-line growth in line with guidance but an EBITDA margin miss Alphavalue
03:18pm Tan Delta Systems Plans IPO in London's AIM in Mid-August MT

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : H1: Top-line growth in line with guidance but an EBITDA margin miss

Today at 10:20 am

Latest news about London Stock Exchange plc

Tan Delta Systems Plans IPO in London's AIM in Mid-August MT
Goldman Sachs Lifts London Stock Exchange Group PT, Keeps Buy Rating MT
Jefferies raises John Wood to 'buy' AN
Everest Global Tumbles 32% as London Trading Resumes MT
Alliance News UK - start of day AN
LSEG, Microsoft Partner to Develop Generative AI Models for Financial Services Industry MT
Microsoft, London Stock Exchange, Banks Cooperating to Create Generative AI Models MT
London Stock Exchange Partnering With Microsoft to Develop AI Models MT
FTSE 100 Falls For Third Straight Session -2- DJ
FTSE 100 Falls For Third Straight Session DJ
London Stock Exchange to ditch Refinitiv brand completely AN
Transcript : London Stock Exchange Group plc, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023 CI
INTERVIEW - David Schwimmer, LSE CEO: 8% revenue growth, partnership with Microsoft on AI MT
UK's FTSE 100 falls on dour earnings; BoE decision awaited RE
FTSE 100 sinks as BoE interest rate decision looms AN
London Stock Exchange hikes dividend, promises more buybacks AN
UK's FTSE 100 opens lower ahead of BoE decision; LSEG falls RE
European stocks slip as earnings, higher yields drag RE
London Stock Exchange Group Sees 2023 Income Growth at Top End of Range DJ
Rolls-Royce swings to profit; LSEG plans buyback AN
LSEG Posts Lower H1 Attributable Profit; Revenue Rises MT
London Stock Exchange Group reports higher first-half income RE
Stocks called up ahead of BoE decision AN
Alliance News UK - start of day AN

Company Profile

London Stock Exchange plc is one of the European stock exchanges. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - publication and distribution of stock market information and data analysis (71%); - trading services (18.1%): execution and management of derived product and cash operations. The group also provides quotation services and technological services; - post-trade services (10.9%): primarily securities clearing and settlement services. Revenues break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (31.3%), European Union (13.5%), the United States (35.8%), Asia (12.1%) and other (7.3%).
2023-10-18 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Statement
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
81.88GBP
Average target price
96.42GBP
Spread / Average Target
+17.76%
Sector Other Financial & Commodity Market Operators

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Chart Analysis London Stock Exchange plc
+13.59% 57 285 M $
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.
Chart Analysis Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
+13.03% 62 744 M $
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED
Chart Analysis Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
-5.40% 51 642 M $
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG
Chart Analysis Deutsche Börse AG
+5.02% 34 010 M $
NASDAQ, INC.
Chart Analysis Nasdaq, Inc.
-18.39% 24 261 M $
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO
Chart Analysis B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
+12.94% 17 424 M $
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.
Chart Analysis MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
-10.17% 9 370 M $
EURONEXT N.V.
Chart Analysis Euronext N.V.
-1.53% 7 846 M $
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED
Chart Analysis Singapore Exchange Limited
+8.16% 7 578 M $
TMX GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis TMX Group Limited
+8.07% 6 097 M $
Other Financial & Commodity Market Operators
