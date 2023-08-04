London Stock Exchange plc is one of the European stock exchanges. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - publication and distribution of stock market information and data analysis (71%); - trading services (18.1%): execution and management of derived product and cash operations. The group also provides quotation services and technological services; - post-trade services (10.9%): primarily securities clearing and settlement services. Revenues break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (31.3%), European Union (13.5%), the United States (35.8%), Asia (12.1%) and other (7.3%).