More about the company
London Stock Exchange plc is one of the European stock exchanges. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- publication and distribution of stock market information and data analysis (70.5%);
- trading services (19.6%): execution and management of derived product and cash operations. The group also provides quotation services and technological services;
- post-trade services (9.9%): primarily securities clearing and settlement services.
Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (30.8%), European Union (13.2%), the United States (36%), Asia (12.9%) and other (7.1%).