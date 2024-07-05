London Stock Exchange plc is one of the European stock exchanges. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - publication and distribution of stock market information and data analysis (70.5%); - trading services (19.6%): execution and management of derived product and cash operations. The group also provides quotation services and technological services; - post-trade services (9.9%): primarily securities clearing and settlement services. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (30.8%), European Union (13.2%), the United States (36%), Asia (12.9%) and other (7.1%).

