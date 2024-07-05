Stock LSEG LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
London Stock Exchange plc

Equities

LSEG

GB00B0SWJX34

Financial & Commodity Market Operators

Market Closed - London S.E.
 11:35:26 2024-07-05 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
9,312 GBX +0.41% Intraday chart for London Stock Exchange plc -0.94% +0.41%
07:10pm LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : Target upgrade by 12.5% Alphavalue
Jul. 04 Oddo BHF Starts London Stock Exchange Group at Neutral MT
Latest news about London Stock Exchange plc

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP : Target upgrade by 12.5% Alphavalue
Milan Stock Exchange staff walk out in historic strike RE
Europe may need law to order faster stock settlement, say EU officials RE
Shein's potential IPO to be a 'badge of shame' for LSE, Amnesty International says RE
Canada Economics Brief: According to LSEG data, swaps markets are putting 45% odds now on a second rate cut by the Bank of Canada on July 24, The Globe and Mail is reporting MT
Milan bourse chair defends Euronext deal as strike looms RE
US urges Britain to pick a date for stock market shake up RE
Banks have a year to shift clearing from London to EU, Eurex says RE
EU finance chief says ditch national symbols to boost capital market RE
HEDGE FLOW-M&A-focused hedge funds lead the pack in May, Goldman Sachs says RE
LSEG hires Commonwealth Bank of Australia exec to be COO AN
London Stock Exchange Group Eyes Potential Bid for Preqin MT
LSEG, S&P among potential bidders for data provider Preqin, sources say RE
London Stock Exchange Group, S&P Global Reportedly Among Potential Bidders for Preqin CI
Chart London Stock Exchange plc

Chart London Stock Exchange plc
Company Profile

London Stock Exchange plc is one of the European stock exchanges. Revenues break down by activity as follows: - publication and distribution of stock market information and data analysis (70.5%); - trading services (19.6%): execution and management of derived product and cash operations. The group also provides quotation services and technological services; - post-trade services (9.9%): primarily securities clearing and settlement services. Revenues are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (30.8%), European Union (13.2%), the United States (36%), Asia (12.9%) and other (7.1%).
Sector
Financial & Commodity Market Operators
Calendar
2024-08-01 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for London Stock Exchange plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
92.74 GBP
Average target price
106 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+14.35%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Financial & Commodity Market Operators

1st Jan change Capi.
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC Stock London Stock Exchange plc
+0.41% 62.76B
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. Stock Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
+9.49% 80.97B
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED Stock Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
-8.66% 40.38B
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG Stock Deutsche Börse AG
+0.40% 38.06B
NASDAQ, INC. Stock Nasdaq, Inc.
+3.70% 34.67B
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO Stock B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
-28.11% 10.54B
EURONEXT N.V. Stock Euronext N.V.
+14.05% 10.14B
TMX GROUP LIMITED Stock TMX Group Limited
+20.76% 7.92B
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. Stock MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
-30.06% 7.62B
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED Stock Singapore Exchange Limited
-2.54% 7.62B
Other Financial & Commodity Market Operators
