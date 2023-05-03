Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:40:34 2023-05-03 am EDT
8305.00 GBX   -0.78%
10:06aLondon Stock Exchange Group gets new data deal with Barclays
AN
06:50aAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Debuts on London Bourse
MT
06:22aPfizer to begin selling Haleon interest within months - FT
AN
London Stock Exchange Group gets new data deal with Barclays

05/03/2023 | 10:06am EDT
London Stock Exchange Group PLC - price data and indices provider and trading and clearing systems operator - Signs new multi-year agreement with Barclays PLC to provide the bank with data feeds, workflow solutions and support for its customer platforms. Barclays also is in discussions with LSEG and Microsoft Corp to become part of their 'design partner programme', which aims to validate that new product concepts are meaningful for customers. LSEG doesn't provide the exact length of the new agreement with Barclays, nor any financial details.

Paul Compton, global head of the Corporate & Investment Bank at Barclays and president of Barclays Bank PLC, comments: "Continuing this relationship will maximize how we deliver results for clients globally, accelerate our digital transformation and advance our goals of consolidating relationships with a smaller number of global strategic market data vendors."

LSEG stock price: 8,290.00 pence, down 1.0% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 6.4%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7 606 M 9 474 M 9 474 M
Net income 2022 1 423 M 1 772 M 1 772 M
Net Debt 2022 5 330 M 6 639 M 6 639 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 1,25%
Capitalization 46 210 M 57 558 M 57 558 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,78x
EV / Sales 2023 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 23 261
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 8 370,00 GBX
Average target price 9 638,44 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Catherine Johnson Group General Counsel & Compliance Head
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC17.29%57 567
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.4.41%60 795
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED-4.39%51 972
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG6.51%34 853
NASDAQ, INC.-10.27%27 017
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-11.58%13 542
