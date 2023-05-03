London Stock Exchange Group gets new data deal with Barclays

London Stock Exchange Group PLC - price data and indices provider and trading and clearing systems operator - Signs new multi-year agreement with Barclays PLC to provide the bank with data feeds, workflow solutions and support for its customer platforms. Barclays also is in discussions with LSEG and Microsoft Corp to become part of their 'design partner programme', which aims to validate that new product concepts are meaningful for customers. LSEG doesn't provide the exact length of the new agreement with Barclays, nor any financial details.

Paul Compton, global head of the Corporate & Investment Bank at Barclays and president of Barclays Bank PLC, comments: "Continuing this relationship will maximize how we deliver results for clients globally, accelerate our digital transformation and advance our goals of consolidating relationships with a smaller number of global strategic market data vendors."

LSEG stock price: 8,290.00 pence, down 1.0% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: up 6.4%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

