London Stock Exchange : H1 income up, but warns about costs

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group
reported a rise of 4.6% in revenue in the first half of
2021 on Friday, though warned about a pick-up in costs in the
second part of the year.
The owner of Britain's stock market said total revenue hit
3.36 billion pounds ($4.67 billion), while operating profit
jumped to 1.17 billion pounds from 457 million pounds a year
earlier.
The 300-year-old bourse is trying to transform into a
one-stop shop for data, trading and analytics with its takeover
of Refinitiv. However the costs of absorbing the data provider
have worried some investors, sending its shares down 20% since
early March when it gave more details on the integration.
The group said on Friday that about 77 million pounds of
cost synergies from the Refinitiv takeover have been realised on
a run-rate basis. It expects that to hit 125 million pounds by
the end of the year, up from its previous guidance of 88 million
pounds.
However, it warned that it expected further cost increases
in the second half of 2021, caused by the return of
COVID-related costs such as travel as well as ongoing expenses
from legacy IT and inflation.
It said it would pay an interim dividend of 25 pence for
each share, a rise of 7% from a year ago.
Refinitiv was carved out from Thomson Reuters, parent of
Reuters News, in 2018 by a consortium led by Blackstone
before being bought by LSEG in a deal finalized in January 2021.
Thomson Reuters now holds a minority stake in the group
following that deal, and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for news
it distributes on its terminals.
($1 = 0.7184 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan
Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Tomasz Janowski)