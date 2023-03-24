Advanced search
    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:02:23 2023-03-24 am EDT
7759.00 GBX   -0.27%
London Stock Exchange : LSEG Annual Report 2022

03/24/2023 | 08:32am EDT
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Partnering with our customers at every stage of the trade lifecycle.

WHO WE ARE

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. We play

a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

OUR PURPOSE

Driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth.

London Stock Exchange Group plc 10 Paternoster Square

London EC4M 7LS

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7797 1000

Registered in England and Wales

No. 5369106

2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

£Total income7excluding.4bnrecoveries1

2021: £6.6bn2

+5Growth in total income.7%excluding recoveries3,4

2021: +6.1%

317Adjusted earnings .per8pshare

2021: 272.4p

2022 DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

+6Data & Analytics .- Annual2%Subscription Value (excl. Ukraine/Russia)4

2021: +4.6%

$Capital Markets452bn- FX average daily trading volume

2021: $443bn

$Post Trade1,091trn- Interest rate swap notional clea ed

2021: $921trn

  1. Recoveries relate to fees for third-party content, such as exchange data, that is distributed directly to customers.
  2. Pro-forma.
  3. Pro-forma,constant currency. 2021 growth is as reported.
  4. Growth rate includes the impact of lost revenue in 2022 as a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict

Contents

STRATEGIC REPORT

GLOBALLY ESSENTIAL:

SUPPORTING CRITICAL WORKFLOWS WORLDWIDE See page 31

MULTI-ASSET CLASS:

THE BREADTH OF OUR COVERAGE DRIVES VALUE

See page 32

SEAMLESSLY CONNECTED:

CREATING POWERFULLY INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS See page 33

Strategic Report

Sign-off for the Strategic Report is provided in the

Directors' Report on page 142.

At a glance

02

Chair's statement

04

Chief Executive Officer's statement

06

A compelling investment story

10

Key performance indicators

12

Data & Analytics

16

Capital Markets

22

Post Trade

24

Market trends and our response

26

Our purpose and strategy

30

Our business model

36

Chief Financial Officer review

40

Financial review

42

Enabling sustainable growth

50

Our culture: building one LSEG

60

Board engagement with stakeholders

64

Compliance with Section 172(1)

70

Principal risks and uncertainties

74

Financial viability statement

85

Governance

Corporate governance introduction

88

Board of Directors

90

Corporate governance report

94

Complying with the provisions of the Code

101

Report of the Nomination Committee

102

Report of the Audit Committee

105

Report of the Risk Committee

111

Directors' Remuneration Report

113

Directors' Report

142

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

147

Financial Statements

Independent Auditor's Report

150

Consolidated income statement

161

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

162

Balance sheets

163

Cash flow statements

164

Statements of changes in equity

165

Notes to financial statements

166

Shareholder Information

Glossary

246

Investor Relations

250

Further information on London Stock Exchange Group can be found at: www.lseg.com

01

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Annual Report 2022

LSEG at a glance

OUR BUSINESS

We are leaders in data and analytics; capital formation and trade execution; and clearing and risk management. Our businesses are discussed in depth in our divisional deep dives on pages 16-25.

OUR CUSTOMERS

We are dedicated partners to our customers across the entire trade lifecycle, with an open model and commitment to excellence.

Customers we serve

45,000+

Countries where we operate

190

Customers out of the top 100 global banks by total assets

99%

Customers out of the top 100 global asset managers by total assets

75%

Customers out of the 50 largest corporates by market capitalisation

48

OUR PEOPLE

Our 24,000+ strong workforce are based in 65 countries. The breadth of our offering requires our people to have a diverse range of specialisms, from capital markets to data, technology, clearing, risk and beyond.

GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

Revenue by geography1

3 1

2

  • Americas 40%
    2 APAC 15%
    3 EMEA 45%
  • Total income including recoveries

Employees by geography

1

3 2

  • Americas 12%
    2 EMEA 32%
    3 APAC 56%

SUSTAINABLE OFFERING

LSEG is dedicated to enabling sustainable economic growth. Given our central role in capital markets, our global footprint and presence throughout the trade lifecycle, we are uniquely positioned to play a leading role in this respect.

LSEG has a valuable combination of capabilities and assets that position us as a key partner

for customers to navigate sustainability trends and related reporting requirements. From sustainable finance investment data and analytical tools to green fundraising on our voluntary carbon market, we are embedding these services throughout our business.

02

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Annual Report 2022

LSEG at a glance continued

STRATEGIC REPORT

THE TRADE LIFECYCLE

We are an integral partner for our customers across every stage of the trade lifecycle, in multiple asset classes.

L

A

IT

P

A

C

F

O

R

M

ATION

L OPTIM

I

A

T

S

A

AN

I

MA

&

P

K

T

AL

A

N

A

I

A

Y

T

S

G

O

T

I

C

R

E

N

A

C

D

M

D

S

N

E

N

A

T

C

T

A

N

PI

E

T

M

A

Y

L DEPLO

Divisions

Data & Analytics

Capital Markets

Post Trade

High-value data, analytics, indices,

Venues/platforms for access to

Clearing, risk management,

workflow solutions and data

capital through issuance and

capital optimisation and

management capabilities.

secondary market trading for

regulatory reporting solutions.

equities, fixed income, and

foreign exchange (FX).

Financial highlights

Revenue

Revenue

Income

(excluding recoveries)

£4,944m

£1,459m

£991m

Data & Analytics 67%

Capital Markets 20%

Post Trade 13%

Growth1

+4.2%, and +5.3%

+9.8%

+7.5%

when excluding the impacts of

(including NTI)

the Ukraine/Russia conflict

Customer profile

A broad range of financial market participants, including banks, buy-side and sell-side trading desks,

hedge funds, asset owners and managers, corporates, brokers, academics and issuers.

Market positions

- #1 real-time data business.

- Leading dealer-to-client

- Leading global clearing house

- A leading global index

FX platform (FXall) and

with >90% global share of

and benchmark provider

leading global interbank

cleared interest rate swap

(FTSE Russell).

FX venue (Matching).

notional outstanding.

- Leading provider for Know

- Leading fixed income,

Your Customer screening

derivatives and ETF electronic

though World-Check.

trading platform (Tradeweb).

1 Pro-forma growth assumes that the acquisition of Refinitiv took place on 1 January 2021 for the

prior year comparator. Growth is on a constant

currency basis, excluding the impact of the deferred revenue accounting adjustment. Revenues and costs associated with the BETA divestment

For more detail on

have been classified as discontinued and are

excluded from all periods.

our business model -

refer to pages 36-39.

03

London Stock Exchange Group plc

Annual Report 2022

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
