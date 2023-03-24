London Stock Exchange : LSEG Annual Report 2022

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Partnering with our customers at every stage of the trade lifecycle.
WHO WE ARE
LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. We play
a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.
OUR PURPOSE
Driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth.
2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
£Total income7excluding.4bnrecoveries1
2021: £6.6bn2
+5Growth in total income.7%excluding recoveries3,4
2021: +6.1%
317Adjusted earnings .per8pshare
2021: 272.4p
2022 DIVISIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
+6Data & Analytics .- Annual2%Subscription Value (excl. Ukraine/Russia)4
2021: +4.6%
$Capital Markets452bn- FX average daily trading volume
2021: $443bn
$Post Trade1,091trn- Interest rate swap notional clea ed
2021: $921trn
Recoveries relate to fees for third-party content, such as exchange data, that is distributed directly to customers.
Pro-forma.
Pro-forma,constant currency. 2021 growth is as reported.
Growth rate includes the impact of lost revenue in 2022 as a result of the Russia/Ukraine conflict
Contents
STRATEGIC REPORT
GLOBALLY ESSENTIAL:
SUPPORTING CRITICAL WORKFLOWS WORLDWIDE See page 31
MULTI-ASSET CLASS:
THE BREADTH OF OUR COVERAGE DRIVES VALUE
See page 32
SEAMLESSLY CONNECTED:
CREATING POWERFULLY INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS See page 33
Strategic Report
Sign-off for the Strategic Report is provided in the
Directors' Report on page 142.
At a glance
02
Chair's statement
04
Chief Executive Officer's statement
06
A compelling investment story
10
Key performance indicators
12
Data & Analytics
16
Capital Markets
22
Post Trade
24
Market trends and our response
26
Our purpose and strategy
30
Our business model
36
Chief Financial Officer review
40
Financial review
42
Enabling sustainable growth
50
Our culture: building one LSEG
60
Board engagement with stakeholders
64
Compliance with Section 172(1)
70
Principal risks and uncertainties
74
Financial viability statement
85
Governance
Corporate governance introduction
88
Board of Directors
90
Corporate governance report
94
Complying with the provisions of the Code
101
Report of the Nomination Committee
102
Report of the Audit Committee
105
Report of the Risk Committee
111
Directors' Remuneration Report
113
Directors' Report
142
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
147
Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's Report
150
Consolidated income statement
161
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income
162
Balance sheets
163
Cash flow statements
164
Statements of changes in equity
165
Notes to financial statements
166
Shareholder Information
Glossary
246
Investor Relations
250
Further information on London Stock Exchange Group can be found at: www.lseg.com
01
London Stock Exchange Group plc
Annual Report 2022
LSEG at a glance
OUR BUSINESS
We are leaders in data and analytics; capital formation and trade execution; and clearing and risk management. Our businesses are discussed in depth in our divisional deep dives on pages 16-25.
OUR CUSTOMERS
We are dedicated partners to our customers across the entire trade lifecycle, with an open model and commitment to excellence.
Customers we serve
45,000+
Countries where we operate
190
Customers out of the top 100 global banks by total assets
99%
Customers out of the top 100 global asset managers by total assets
75%
Customers out of the 50 largest corporates by market capitalisation
48
OUR PEOPLE
Our 24,000+ strong workforce are based in 65 countries. The breadth of our offering requires our people to have a diverse range of specialisms, from capital markets to data, technology, clearing, risk and beyond.
GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
Revenue by geography1
3 1
2
Americas 40%
2 APAC 15%
3 EMEA 45%
Total income including recoveries
Employees by geography
1
3 2
Americas 12%
2 EMEA 32%
3 APAC 56%
SUSTAINABLE OFFERING
LSEG is dedicated to enabling sustainable economic growth. Given our central role in capital markets, our global footprint and presence throughout the trade lifecycle, we are uniquely positioned to play a leading role in this respect.
LSEG has a valuable combination of capabilities and assets that position us as a key partner
for customers to navigate sustainability trends and related reporting requirements. From sustainable finance investment data and analytical tools to green fundraising on our voluntary carbon market, we are embedding these services throughout our business.
02
London Stock Exchange Group plc
Annual Report 2022
LSEG at a glance continued
STRATEGIC REPORT
THE TRADE LIFECYCLE
We are an integral partner for our customers across every stage of the trade lifecycle, in multiple asset classes.
Divisions
Data & Analytics
Capital Markets
Post Trade
High-value data, analytics, indices,
Venues/platforms for access to
Clearing, risk management,
workflow solutions and data
capital through issuance and
capital optimisation and
management capabilities.
secondary market trading for
regulatory reporting solutions.
equities, fixed income, and
foreign exchange (FX).
Financial highlights
Revenue
Revenue
Income
(excluding recoveries)
£4,944m
£1,459m
£991m
Data & Analytics 67%
Capital Markets 20%
Post Trade 13%
Growth1
+4.2%, and +5.3%
+9.8%
+7.5%
when excluding the impacts of
(including NTI)
the Ukraine/Russia conflict
Customer profile
A broad range of financial market participants, including banks, buy-side and sell-side trading desks,
hedge funds, asset owners and managers, corporates, brokers, academics and issuers.
Market positions
- #1 real-time data business.
- Leading dealer-to-client
- Leading global clearing house
- A leading global index
FX platform (FXall) and
with >90% global share of
and benchmark provider
leading global interbank
cleared interest rate swap
(FTSE Russell).
FX venue (Matching).
notional outstanding.
- Leading provider for Know
- Leading fixed income,
Your Customer screening
derivatives and ETF electronic
though World-Check.
trading platform (Tradeweb).
1 Pro-forma growth assumes that the acquisition of Refinitiv took place on 1 January 2021 for the
prior year comparator. Growth is on a constant
currency basis, excluding the impact of the deferred revenue accounting adjustment. Revenues and costs associated with the BETA divestment
