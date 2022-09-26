London Stock Exchange : LSEG Directorate Change

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that William Vereker will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 3 October 2022. William will also join the Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.
Don Robert, Chair, LSEG, said:
"I am delighted to welcome William to the Board. William brings a strong track record in the global financial services sector. His international experience in developing senior relationships, managing risk and organisational change will benefit the Group as we look to further capitalise on the trends shaping our industry."
William is currently Chair of Santander UK. Prior to this, he has held a number of senior executive roles at global investment banks. William has also acted as the UK Prime Minister's business envoy.
There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.
William Vereker
Executive Career Summary
2020
JP Morgan
Vice Chair, EMEA Investment Bank
2018 - 2020
UK Government
Prime Minister's Business Envoy
2013 - 2018
2017 - 2018
2016 - 2017
2013 - 2016
UBS
Executive Vice Chair, Investment Bank
Co-Global Head of Investment Banking
European Head of Investment Banking
2008 - 2012
Nomura
Senior MD and Co Global Head of Investment Banking
2005 - 2008
2008
2005 - 2008
Lehman Brothers
Co-Head of Investment Banking, EMEA
Global Co-Head, Power & Head of Natural Resources, EMEA
1996 - 2005
2001 - 2005
1996 - 2001
Morgan Stanley
MD and Head of European Utilities
Mergers and Acquisitions
Non-Executive Career Summary
2020 - date
Santander UK
Chair
