London Stock Exchange : LSEG Directorate Change

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that William Vereker will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 3 October 2022. William will also join the Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Don Robert, Chair, LSEG, said:

"I am delighted to welcome William to the Board. William brings a strong track record in the global financial services sector. His international experience in developing senior relationships, managing risk and organisational change will benefit the Group as we look to further capitalise on the trends shaping our industry."

William is currently Chair of Santander UK. Prior to this, he has held a number of senior executive roles at global investment banks. William has also acted as the UK Prime Minister's business envoy.

There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.

