    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:47 2022-09-26 am EDT
7548.00 GBX   +1.07%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Directorate Change
PU
09/25Standard Chartered Buys Back About 1.8 Million Shares; Shares Drop 7%
MT
09/23Standard Chartered Repurchases 1.7 Million Shares
MT
London Stock Exchange : LSEG Directorate Change

09/26/2022 | 05:25am EDT
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that William Vereker will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 3 October 2022. William will also join the Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Don Robert, Chair, LSEG, said:
"I am delighted to welcome William to the Board. William brings a strong track record in the global financial services sector. His international experience in developing senior relationships, managing risk and organisational change will benefit the Group as we look to further capitalise on the trends shaping our industry."

William is currently Chair of Santander UK. Prior to this, he has held a number of senior executive roles at global investment banks. William has also acted as the UK Prime Minister's business envoy.

There are no other matters which require disclosure under Listing Rules 9.6.13R.

- Ends -

For further information:

Media: Lucie Holloway / Rhiannon Davies - +44 (0)20 7797 1222
Investor Relations: Paul Froud / Peregrine Riviere - ir@lseg.com

Notes to the Editor:

William Vereker

Executive Career Summary

2020

JP Morgan

Vice Chair, EMEA Investment Bank

2018 - 2020

UK Government

Prime Minister's Business Envoy

2013 - 2018

2017 - 2018

2016 - 2017

2013 - 2016

UBS

Executive Vice Chair, Investment Bank

Co-Global Head of Investment Banking

European Head of Investment Banking

2008 - 2012

Nomura

Senior MD and Co Global Head of Investment Banking

2005 - 2008

2008

2005 - 2008

Lehman Brothers

Co-Head of Investment Banking, EMEA

Global Co-Head, Power & Head of Natural Resources, EMEA

1996 - 2005

2001 - 2005

1996 - 2001

Morgan Stanley

MD and Head of European Utilities

Mergers and Acquisitions

Non-Executive Career Summary

2020 - date

Santander UK

Chair

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 09:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
