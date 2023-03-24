London Stock Exchange : Modern Slavery Statement 2022

About LSEG

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. We play a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 24,000+ people globally.

Our purpose is driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth.