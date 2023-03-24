London Stock Exchange : Modern Slavery Statement 2022
03/24/2023 | 08:42am EDT
London Stock Exchange Group PLC
OPEN MAKES MORE POSSIBLE
Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement 2022
Contents
About LSEG
01
Scope of statement
02
Policy and regulatory landscape
03
Our commitments
04
Our suppliers
06
Governance and policies
07
Statement approval
10
Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement 2022
About LSEG
LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider. We play a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.
LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 65 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 24,000+ people globally.
Our purpose is driving financial stability, empowering economies and enabling customers to create sustainable growth.
01 Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement 2022
Scope of statement
Human rights are universal. This means that every person around the world deserves to be treated with dignity and have their interests considered equally. Governments have the duty to protect individuals against human rights abuses. The UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights also outline the responsibility of businesses to respect human rights.
While not all entities in LSEG are required to publish a statement, LSEG is committed to ensuring all Group entities operate in a consistent and effective way regarding modern slavery and human trafficking risk. The 2022 Statement covers all the companies controlled directly or indirectly by LSEG, including the following companies that are required to publish a statement: London Stock Exchange Group plc, London Stock Exchange plc, LCH Limited, FTSE International Limited, Financial & Risk Organisation Limited, LSEG Business Services Limited, LSEG Employment Services Limited, Refinitiv Limited, Refinitiv Transaction Services Limited, LCH SA, LSEGH Inc., Frank Russell Company, The Yield Book Inc., Financial & Risk Transaction Services Ireland Limited, and Refinitiv Australia Pty Limited.
02 Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement 2022
Policy and regulatory landscape
We welcome the increased focus of governments around the world on the issues of modern slavery and human trafficking. The international community rightfully expects businesses to focus on supply-chain risks in keeping with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and other international commitments. We acknowledge the measures to strengthen reporting requirements under the UK's Modern Slavery Act, including embedding modern slavery risks and human trafficking throughout procurement process,
and the introduction of a public registry of modern slavery statements. As a global business, we especially welcome international coherence and mutual recognition of different reporting requirements and standards, to help mobilise global efforts.
03 Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement 2022
