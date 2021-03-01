Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange : Paul Fincham to join LSEG as Group Head of Communications

03/01/2021 | 05:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) announces that Paul Fincham is joining as Group Head of Communications. In this newly created role, he will lead the Group's global communications team reporting to Brigitte Trafford, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer and starts his position on 29 March 2021.

Paul joins from Liberty Global, where he held a number of senior roles after first joining Virgin Media, the Group's UK operation, as Executive Director, Communications to lead internal, external and digital communications and sustainability. Following this, he moved to parent company Liberty Global as Managing Director, leading a global communications and creative function.

Brigitte Trafford, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, said:
'Paul is an outstanding communications professional and leader who will complement our global team. He joins LSEG at one of the most exciting and transformational moments in our history. I'm delighted to welcome him to the Group.'

With more than 25 years' experience, Paul brings extensive experience in leading communications, brand marketing and corporate affairs strategies. He previously held senior leadership roles at Aviva, British Gas, Halifax, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Mail.

Paul Fincham said:
'LSEG has a critically important role in the world's financial community. This is an incredible opportunity to join the team, with a fresh focus on bringing together every element of communications. I cannot wait to get started.'

- Ends -

For further information

LSEG Press Office

Lucie Holloway
+44 (0)20 7797 1222
www.lseg.com

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 10:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
05:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Paul Fincham to join LSEG as Group Head of Communication..
PU
05:01aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Issues Deferred Shares for Refinitiv Acquisition
MT
03:23aMARKET CHATTER : Video Game Publisher Catalis Could Go Public in London in 2021
MT
02:01aCOINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED : Director Change
DJ
02:01aFix Price announces start of bookbuilding, first -4-
DJ
02/26LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Britain to offer fast-track visas to bolster fintechs af..
RE
02/26PRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results
DJ
02/26EURONEXT N : Gets European Commission's Approval for Borsa Italiana Acquisition
MT
02/26PRESS RELEASE : BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DJ
02/26PRESS RELEASE : Travelex Issuerco Limited: Completion of GBP20 million funding r..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 3 381 M 3 381 M
Net income 2020 536 M 749 M 749 M
Net Debt 2020 714 M 997 M 997 M
P/E ratio 2020 67,3x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 53 408 M 74 374 M 74 588 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,4x
EV / Sales 2021 8,59x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9 744,27 GBX
Last Close Price 9 618,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC6.77%74 374
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED11.34%77 220
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-4.32%61 962
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-2.66%30 083
NASDAQ4.18%22 685
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC.-2.56%21 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ