London Stock Exchange : Paul Fincham to join LSEG as Group Head of Communications

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) announces that Paul Fincham is joining as Group Head of Communications. In this newly created role, he will lead the Group's global communications team reporting to Brigitte Trafford, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer and starts his position on 29 March 2021.

Paul joins from Liberty Global, where he held a number of senior roles after first joining Virgin Media, the Group's UK operation, as Executive Director, Communications to lead internal, external and digital communications and sustainability. Following this, he moved to parent company Liberty Global as Managing Director, leading a global communications and creative function.

Brigitte Trafford, Chief Communications & Marketing Officer, said:

'Paul is an outstanding communications professional and leader who will complement our global team. He joins LSEG at one of the most exciting and transformational moments in our history. I'm delighted to welcome him to the Group.'

With more than 25 years' experience, Paul brings extensive experience in leading communications, brand marketing and corporate affairs strategies. He previously held senior leadership roles at Aviva, British Gas, Halifax, Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Mail.

Paul Fincham said:

'LSEG has a critically important role in the world's financial community. This is an incredible opportunity to join the team, with a fresh focus on bringing together every element of communications. I cannot wait to get started.'



