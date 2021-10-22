London Stock Exchange : Q3 revenue up 2%, says Refinitiv savings on track

The exchange said its total income on a pro forma underlying basis was 1.78 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) in the three months to the end of September, compared with 1.75 billion pounds a year ago.
"We are making excellent progress on the integration of Refinitiv and are comfortably on-track to achieve 125 million pounds of cost synergies in 2021, ahead of our original phasing," chief executive David Schwimmer said in a statement.
Refinitiv was carved out from Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters News, in 2018 by a consortium led by Blackstone before being bought by LSEG in a $27 billion deal finalised in January 2021.
Thomson Reuters now holds a minority stake in LSEG and Refinitiv pays Thomson Reuters for news it distributes.
($1 = 0.7249 pounds)
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Tom Wilson)