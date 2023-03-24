London Stock Exchange : Sustainability Report 2022

While LSEG has played a major role in advancing sustainable objectives through external initiatives and taskforces, we have also achieved important social inclusion milestones within our business and in our communities around the world.

At LSEG we have doubled down on our efforts to build an inclusive culture. We have made great progress - by the end of the year we achieved our goal to have 40% of senior leadership roles filled by women. However, we still have more to do. In the year ahead, we will continue to sustain our efforts to achieve our goals for the executive pipeline and underrepresented ethnic groups.

Finally, I am proud to see the evolution of the LSEG Foundation which is making a difference

to people's lives through its economic empowerment work and partnerships. In 2022,

The LSEG Foundation developed four strategic, multi-year charity partnerships with Room to Read, Girls Who Code, Skills Builder and Women's World Banking. We have real confidence in these organisations' ability to empower and elevate individuals around the world and look forward to supporting them in the years

to come. The Foundation also supports scores of local charities in our communities and made significant contributions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, the economic crisis

in Sri Lanka and the major floods in Pakistan.