London Stock Exchange : Sustainability Report 2022
PU
London Stock Exchange : Climate Report 2022
PU
London Stock Exchange : Modern Slavery Statement 2022
PU
London Stock Exchange : TCFD summary table 2022

03/24/2023
London Stock Exchange Group PLC

Group Sustainability Data 2022

TCFD

TCFD recommendation

LSEG approach

2022 Enhancements

Reference

Governance

The board's oversight

The LSEG Board has ultimate oversight of

The LSEG board has

LSEG 2022 Sustainability

of climate-related risks

the sustainability agenda and strategy.

oversight of the Group

Report (page 37)

and opportunities.

Updated bi-annually on sustainability-related

Sustainability Policy.

LSEG 2022 Annual Report

issues including climate risks and

The Board Risk Committee

and Accounts (page 54)

opportunities.

has oversight of the Group

Risk Framework including

sustainability risks.

Management's role

The Sustainability Committee is chaired by

in assessing and

the Chief Corporate Affairs and Marketing

managing climate-

Officer. The Chief Risk Officer and

Chief

related risks and

Operating Officer are members of

the

opportunities.

Sustainability Committee.

The Climate Transition Steering Committee is

responsible for providing strategic direction

on the Group's climate strategy and monitoring

progress against targets, and it reports to the

Sustainability Committee. The Committee

meets monthly, and is chaired by the Group

Head of Sustainability and Group Head of

Operations.

  • Review initiated into Net Zero operational delivery governance structure.
  • Operational lead appointed for delivery of climate transition plan.

Strategy

Identification of

Led by Group Sustainability, engagement

Extensive physical climate

climate-related risks

occurs across our business units to identify

risk reviews of property

and opportunities.

and manage future climate-related risks and

portfolio are ongoing,

opportunities that have a material impact on

including initiation of detailed

our physical locations and our business model.

environmental assessment.

Plan to conduct reviews at a

country and regional level, to

identify areas of higher short

to medium term risk for

climate related incidents.

Impact of climate-

LSEG's business purpose and commitment

2022 saw continuing

related risks and

to sustainable growth reflects our approach

evolution in approach to

opportunities on

and consideration of climate-related risks and

climate risk, developing and

the organisation's

opportunities in our products and services

enhancing our capability for

businesses, strategy,

and business operations.

addressing both physical

and financial planning.

The Climate Transition Steering Committee

and transition risks.

works across the business to activate on

Progress on physical climate

climate ambition and ensure future planning.

risk as described above.

Covering aspects of

transitional climate risk,

our Capital Markets division

dedicated to sustainable

finance innovation continues

to grow and expanded its

remit to cover Post Trade.

Resilience of strategy

Group Sustainability leads and co-ordinates

Developed our assessment

under varying

projects to understand climate-related risks

modelling capability to model

climate-related

and opportunities against impact pathways to

emissions and impact.

scenarios.

show operations and business exposure amid

For long-term global

external changes in climate and subsequent

exposure analysis, work

impacts on the business in terms of costs

has begun to rank locations

and revenue.

based on risk levels

identified and conduct a

portfolio level analysis of

exposure to natural hazards

and climate change, utilising

specific climate scenarios

over discrete time horizons.

LSEG 2022 Sustainability

Report (page 9)

LSEG 2022 Annual Report

and Accounts (page 51)

01

London Stock Exchange Group PLC

Group Sustainability Data 2022

TCFD continued

TCFD recommendation

LSEG approach

2022 Enhancements

Reference

Risk

Processes for

Our Enterprise Risk Management Framework

Project to review the Group's

LSEG 2022 Sustainability

management

identifying and

includes and embeds sustainability risks

risk taxonomy, building a

Report (page 9)

assessing climate-

which are raised and owned by the business.

risk driven RACI matrix and

LSEG 2022 Annual

related risks.

Engagement of business units as BAU whilst

reviewing the sustainability

Report and Accounts

risk management framework

executing transition plan.

(pages 56, 74 and 111

launched in 2022.

to 112)

Processes for

Risks are managed day-to-day by business

managing climate-

owners with support from Group Risk as

related risks.

second line of defence.

Executive Committee and Sustainability

Committee have oversight and management

of sustainability-related risks and opportunities.

  • As per above, this project will allow us to develop a consistent view of climate and sustainability-related risks.

Integration of

Climate-related risks are embedded within the

climate-related risks

Enterprise Risk Management Framework.

into overall risk

management.

  • Group Risk continue to be well represented across our governance structure.

Metrics and

Metrics to assess

targets

climate-related risks

and opportunities.

  • Accurate data collection in place to support interim targets.
  • Strategic external partnerships to drive accountable net zero metrics for the industry.
  • Significant progress in developing carbon accounting capability across the Group, enabling accurate capture and calculation of emissions.

LSEG 2022 Sustainability Report (pages 17 & 41)

LSEG 2022 Annual Report and Accounts (pages 15 and 58)

Disclosure of scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and the related risks.

  • Combined data inventory reflecting legacy business emissions for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 has been verified and published.
  • Significant progress in developing divisional-level carbon emission reporting capability.
  • Detailed analysis of our supply chain and development of a robust, effective engagement strategy.

Targets used to

New near-termscience-based targets

manage climate-

approved with 2026 and 2030 target dates.

related risks and

A long-term ambition to achieve net zero by

opportunities and

2040 has business support.

performance against

targets.

  • Detailed evaluation of 2040 net-zero ambition and impact across our glidepaths in progress.

Disclaimer

London Stock Exchange Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
