London Stock Exchange : TCFD summary table 2022

|
Strategy
|
Identification of
|
•
|
Led by Group Sustainability, engagement
|
•
|
Extensive physical climate
|
|
climate-related risks
|
|
occurs across our business units to identify
|
|
risk reviews of property
|
|
and opportunities.
|
|
and manage future climate-related risks and
|
|
portfolio are ongoing,
|
|
|
|
opportunities that have a material impact on
|
|
including initiation of detailed
|
|
|
|
our physical locations and our business model.
|
|
environmental assessment.
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Plan to conduct reviews at a
|
|
|
|
|
|
country and regional level, to
|
|
|
|
|
|
identify areas of higher short
|
|
|
|
|
|
to medium term risk for
|
|
|
|
|
|
climate related incidents.
|
|
Impact of climate-
|
•
|
LSEG's business purpose and commitment
|
•
|
2022 saw continuing
|
|
related risks and
|
|
to sustainable growth reflects our approach
|
|
evolution in approach to
|
|
opportunities on
|
|
and consideration of climate-related risks and
|
|
climate risk, developing and
|
|
the organisation's
|
|
opportunities in our products and services
|
|
enhancing our capability for
|
|
businesses, strategy,
|
|
and business operations.
|
|
addressing both physical
|
|
and financial planning.
|
•
|
The Climate Transition Steering Committee
|
|
and transition risks.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
works across the business to activate on
|
•
|
Progress on physical climate
|
|
|
|
climate ambition and ensure future planning.
|
|
risk as described above.
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Covering aspects of
|
|
|
|
|
|
transitional climate risk,
|
|
|
|
|
|
our Capital Markets division
|
|
|
|
|
|
dedicated to sustainable
|
|
|
|
|
|
finance innovation continues
|
|
|
|
|
|
to grow and expanded its
|
|
|
|
|
|
remit to cover Post Trade.
|
|
Resilience of strategy
|
•
|
Group Sustainability leads and co-ordinates
|
•
|
Developed our assessment
|
|
under varying
|
|
projects to understand climate-related risks
|
|
modelling capability to model
|
|
climate-related
|
|
and opportunities against impact pathways to
|
|
emissions and impact.
|
|
scenarios.
|
|
show operations and business exposure amid
|
•
|
For long-term global
|
|
|
|
external changes in climate and subsequent
|
|
|
|
|
exposure analysis, work
|
|
|
|
impacts on the business in terms of costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
has begun to rank locations
|
|
|
|
and revenue.
|
|
|
|
|
|
based on risk levels
|
|
|
|
|
|
identified and conduct a
|
|
|
|
|
|
portfolio level analysis of
|
|
|
|
|
|
exposure to natural hazards
|
|
|
|
|
|
and climate change, utilising
|
|
|
|
|
|
specific climate scenarios
|
|
|
|
|
|
over discrete time horizons.