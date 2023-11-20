London Stock Exchange Group PLC - exchange operator and provider of post-trade services, financial data and stock indices - Hires Michel-Alain Proch to be chief financial officer, joining LSEG on February 26 and the board on March 1. Proch currently is CFO of Publicis Groupe SA, but the Paris-based advertising agency on Thursday last week said Loris Nold will move to group CFO from chief executive of Europe, Middle East & Africa operations in February. Proch has been CFO of Publicis since early 2021. At LSEG, he replaces Anna Manz, who will leave the company on February 29. Proch's "deep experience across global, financial infrastructure and IT data solutions firms will be invaluable as we deliver against the next stage of our strategic growth," says LSEG CEO David Schwimmer.

Current stock price: 8,596.00 pence

12-month change: up 5.3%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.