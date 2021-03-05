Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  London Stock Exchange plc    LSE   GB00B0SWJX34

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC

(LSE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/05 03:00:40 am
9256 GBX   -1.89%
02:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : moves ahead with integrating Refinitiv
RE
02:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : 2020 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rises
DJ
02:31aFIX PRICE GROUP LTD.  : Stabilisation Notice
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London Stock Exchange : 2020 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rises

03/05/2021 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joe Hoppe

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that 2020 pretax profit rose 5.2% on the back of higher revenue, and declared an increased dividend.

The stock exchange and financial-information company said pretax profit rose to 685 million pounds ($951.7 million) from GBP651 million a year before.

Total revenue rose to GBP2.12 billion from GBP2.06 billion a year prior. It said the rise in revenue was driven in particular by growth in its information services and its post trade services divisions, offsetting a slight slip in technology services revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--a metric that strips out exceptional and other one-off items--rose to GBP1.33 billion from GBP1.27 billion a year before.

The company proposed a final dividend of 51.7 pence a share, bringing the total full year dividend up 7% to 75.0 pence.

"LSEG is well positioned for long-term sustainable growth in a continually evolving landscape as a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider," Chief Executive David Schwimmer said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0232ET

All news about LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
02:42aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : moves ahead with integrating Refinitiv
RE
02:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : 2020 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rises
DJ
02:31aFIX PRICE GROUP LTD.  : Stabilisation Notice
DJ
02:16aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Lifts 2020 Dividend as Profit Inches Up
MT
02:11aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : LSEG 2020 Preliminary results RNS 5 March 2021
PU
02:11aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : LSEG 2020 Preliminary results Presentation 5 March 2021
PU
02:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE  : Preliminary results for the year ended 31 december 2020
PU
02:03aEarnings Flash (LSEG.L) LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP Reports FY20 EPS GBX118.9..
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (LSEG.L) LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP Reports FY20 Revenue GBP2..
MT
02:01aFix Price prices IPO on Main Market of London -3-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 421 M 3 362 M 3 362 M
Net income 2020 536 M 745 M 745 M
Net Debt 2020 714 M 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 66,4x
Yield 2020 0,77%
Capitalization 52 686 M 73 699 M 73 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 22,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 965
Free-Float 58,1%
Chart LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Duration : Period :
London Stock Exchange plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9 744,27 GBX
Last Close Price 9 488,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David Adam Schwimmer Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anna Olive Magdelene Manz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Donald Austin Robert Chairman
Anthony McCarthy Chief Information Officer
David Shalders Chief Operating & Integration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC5.33%73 699
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED13.65%81 272
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC.-3.61%62 709
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG-4.24%29 538
NASDAQ2.99%22 426
B3 S.A. - BRASIL, BOLSA, BALCÃO-10.47%20 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ