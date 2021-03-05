London Stock Exchange : 2020 Pretax Profit, Revenue Rises

By Joe Hoppe

London Stock Exchange Group PLC said Friday that 2020 pretax profit rose 5.2% on the back of higher revenue, and declared an increased dividend.

The stock exchange and financial-information company said pretax profit rose to 685 million pounds ($951.7 million) from GBP651 million a year before.

Total revenue rose to GBP2.12 billion from GBP2.06 billion a year prior. It said the rise in revenue was driven in particular by growth in its information services and its post trade services divisions, offsetting a slight slip in technology services revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization--a metric that strips out exceptional and other one-off items--rose to GBP1.33 billion from GBP1.27 billion a year before.

The company proposed a final dividend of 51.7 pence a share, bringing the total full year dividend up 7% to 75.0 pence.

"LSEG is well positioned for long-term sustainable growth in a continually evolving landscape as a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider," Chief Executive David Schwimmer said.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-05-21 0232ET